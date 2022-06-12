What does AF mean? Internet slang term explained

One of the most used acronyms on the internet is ‘AF,’ and you’ve probably encountered it on platforms like TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the meaning of AF.

Over the years, there have been countless new slang terms that have been generated as a result of the internet, whether that’s acronyms to make typing faster, or new words that have come about as a result of viral memes.

Thanks to apps like TikTok and Twitter new terms are constantly being introduced, such as IYKYK and IKTR, and it’s common to see these sorts of terms used in both original posts across these platforms, and well as in comment sections.

Advertisement

One term that has been around for a while on the internet is ‘AF,’ and if you’ve spent any amount of time scrolling through social media, you’ve probably encountered at some point.

The term ‘AF’ can be used in a range of different contexts, but what does it actually mean?

What does AF mean?

AF is an acronym that stands for the phrase ‘as f**k.’ It is usually used after a word to emphasize it in a humorous way, e.g. “funny AF,” and you will see it both capitalized and non-capitalized. Both ways of writing it have the same meaning, but could affect the tone depending on the context.

Advertisement

You may also see the acronym ‘ASF’ which often has the same meaning and can be used interchangeably.

This word can be used in a range of different contexts, both as part of funny posts, as well as more serious ones, and it’s prevalent across a number of different platforms including TikTok and Twitter. You may also see the term pop up in text conversations or direct messages.

If there are other popular slang terms that are confusing you on apps like TikTok, you can check out our guide here to learn more about what they mean.