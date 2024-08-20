What does SSA mean on TikTok?

‘SSA’ is a slang term that has confused a lot of users on TikTok as it’s used to say something while also getting around one of TikTok’s censors.

As with most social media apps, TikTok has developed its own set of slang terms and phrases that are frequently used in video captions, direct messages, hashtags, and more.

‘SSA’ is a phrase that you have probably seen pop up on your For You Page at some point, whether that’s by someone saying it in a video or writing it in a comment.

While it’s usually used as an acronym meaning “social security administration”, TikTok users have created their own meaning for the acronym, which has left several users confused.

SSA has a different meaning on TikTok

On TikTok, SSA usually refers to the word “a**” backward. It’s simply that word backward, and people across social media use it to avoid having their content censored by the platform for using banned words.

Basically, users on the platform type in what looks like nonsense or an acronym so that the censor does not recognize it, but the people reading the post can still understand it.

However, there are plenty of people who see these posts and have no idea what they mean or what they refer to. That’s the most common meaning for the term on social media though.

SSA can also stand for same-sex aggression, which is a term typically used for animals. If you have two female dogs, for example, they may be more likely to be aggressive toward one another than they would be if one of them was male.

While that is a valid use for the abbreviation, it’s less common on social media than the version of the term that refers to a person’s rear end.

If any other slang terms or phrases are confusing you on TikTok, you can check out our TikTok slang guide to learn all about the most popular terms and acronyms on the app.