What is the Hamster Cult on TikTok? Viral trend challenges Lana Cult

Published: 21/Feb/2021 15:26

by Georgina Smith
After Lana Del Rey fans took over TikTok with the Lana Cult, users are now challenging the trend with the new ‘Hamster Cult’; changing their profile picture to the same image of hamster and flooding comment sections across the app with bizarre messages.

TikTok has a huge user-base, and with so many people using the app every day, it doesn’t take long for trends to take off, spreading across For You Pages and comment sections at insane speeds.

Sometimes this takes the form of filters or sounds, but other times users just decide one day that they want to make a trend, and with so many people willing to participate, these trends can easily explode in popularity.

A prime example of this is the Lana Cult, which started picking up traction around February 19. The trend sees fans of the singer Lana Del Rey change their profile pics to the same meme image of the star standing in front of a fire, and commenting pro-Lana messages under countless popular videos.

It was a baffling phenomenon for many who had no idea what the Lana Cult was, confused about why comment sections were abruptly being taking over by the same image of the singer.

In a further bizarre twist, some users appear to be pushing back against the prevalence of the Lana Cult by forming a new group: the Hamster Cult.

The Hamster Cult follows a very similar format to the Lana Cult, in that all participating accounts change their profile picture to the same popular meme of a Hamster, and posting comments like, “hello hamsters! Join the hamster cult! We don’t mock God or burn Bibles. Join the Hamsters now.”

As seen with the Lana Cult, many of the participating users follow each other, which can lead to some people gaining hundreds of followers as a result of their affiliation with the Hamster Cult.

While some find the trend entertaining, other users are becoming frustrated at just how prevalent these accounts are on TikTok.

The Cult trend is gaining traction, and the chances are this bizarre phenomenon isn’t going to stop at just Lana Del Rey and the hamsters, but it’s just another example of TikTok’s power to make something go viral.

PewDiePie “really disappointed” with YouTube’s decision to remove Coco diss track

Published: 21/Feb/2021 13:18

by Calum Patterson
Top YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has finally responded to the removal of his Cocomelon diss track by YouTube, saying he is “really disappointed” by the decision.

PewDiePie’s highly anticipated diss track, aimed at kids YouTube channel Cocomelon, was released on February 14, and instantly went viral after it included a surprise challenge to rapper 6ix9ine.

The four-minute video also featured Kjellberg dressed up as Mr Rogers, Santa being declared as fake, and pets being “buried.”

But, on February 18, the platform disabled the video, citing child safety concerns. YouTube said “This video violated two policies: 1) Child safety: by looking like it was made for kids but containing inappropriate content. 2) Harassment: by inciting harassment @ other creators– we allow criticism but this crossed the line.”

Screenshot of YouTuber PewDiePie mocking rapper 6ix9ine in Coco diss track.
YouTube: PewDiePie
PewDiePie went after Cocomelon and others in his newest diss track.

PewDiePie responds to YouTube takedown

The removal caught everyone by surprise, not least PewDiePie himself. Clearly, a lot of work had gone into making the video, and it hadn’t been intended for children.

During a livestream on February 21, fans bombarded the YouTuber with questions about the situation. He says he’s planning a more formal response, but spoke about the incident briefly.

“Obviously, the music video got removed by YouTube. If there’s a place for me to address it, it’s not during a livestream, but I also really want to play today. I’m just going to say I’m really disappointed, and I obviously disagree, but I’m not going to address it further than that today.”

Topic starts at 8 minutes.

“Part of me didn’t want to go live because I knew everyone was just going to ask about it. And I get it. But yeah, not here, sorry.”

And he wasn’t wrong, as the chat was filled with fans wanting to know the latest on the situation. It sounds like he plans to make a fuller response to the issue, perhaps in a new video on his channel.

YouTube has said that any reuploads of the video will be removed, even if they’re only partial clips. This almost certainly means that the video will never see the light of day again, outside of random reuploads that the platform will presumably strike down as they find them.