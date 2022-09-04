A very popular slang term many users might have seen on TikTok is ‘ate’ – but what does it actually mean on the social media app?

TikTok users are quite familiar with various acronyms and slang terms frequently shared along with videos. However, the social media app is known to have hundreds of slang terms, and it can often be hard to stay up-to-date with the latest lingos.

The word ‘ate’ is a commonly used slang term by young people on the short-form app. While many would register the word ‘ate’ as the common definition, it represents a completely different meaning on TikTok. If you’re unsure what ‘ate’ means on TikTok, here’s an explainer.

What does ‘ate’ mean on TikTok?

First thing first, the word ‘ate’ on TikTok has nothing to do with eating. The slang term ‘ate’ on the social media app has the same meaning found in Urban Dictionary. The common term is used to describe someone doing a great job at something.

In this viral video, which has amassed a whopping 9.1 million views, TikToker yakiemsgreenscreen is seen appreciating an actor’s performance in a movie using the popular slang term.

There are different variations of the term that include “ate” which the outlet notes as a common New York City slang term that means the same thing.

According to the Urban Dictionary, if someone “did a great job; pulled it off well; had a lot of success with something,” they “ate that.”

Occasionally, users will say that someone “ate and left no crumbs,” meaning they did exceptionally well on something.

The hashtag for ‘ate’ has a total of over 1.8 billion views, and is filled with videos of TikTok users dancing, appreciating performances from celebrities, and funny videos.

If you want to stay up-to-date with the latest TikTok slang words or acronyms, you can check out our guide here to learn more about the app’s most popular terms.