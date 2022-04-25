If you’ve spent any time on TikTok or Twitter, you may have noticed people adding terms like ‘/srs’ to the end of their comments. But what does it actually mean?

Social media has evolved rapidly over the past few years, and along with new trends, challenges, and memes, there have also been a whole lot of new vocabulary terms that have been popularized in online spaces.

TikTok is particularly renowned for having dozens of terms such as FYP or POV that can be confusing to new users.

The term ‘/srs’ has been confusing internet users across multiple different platforms, but in particular, it is used frequently on TikTok and Twitter.

It will usually appear at the end of a comment or a caption in a video and has been used across a variety of different online communities.

So, what does it mean?

What does /srs mean on TikTok?

‘/srs’ is just one example of what is referred to as a ‘tone indicator.’ A tone indicator is an acronym or symbol that is put at the end of posts on the internet to clarify the intent or the intonation of the message.

‘/srs’ in particular means ‘serious,’ and is used to indicate to readers that the statement is intended to be interpreted as serious.

Other tone indicators include:

/s — sarcasm

/pos — positive

/neg — negative

/g — genuine

/j — joke

/lh — lighthearted

/nm — not mad

The terms listed above are just some of the most common tone indicators that you might find on various different social media platforms, but that is by no means all of them. So, if you see an unfamiliar acronym next to a forward slash, that might well be another tone indicator.

They definitely aren’t the only terms used on TikTok that can be confusing to those out of the loop, so we’ve collected some of the most commonly used slang words on the app here.