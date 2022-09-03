While scrolling through TikTok, you may have come across the term AMOS, either in videos or direct messages — but what does this word actually mean? Here’s what you need to know.

Short-form video platform TikTok is continuing to lead the way when it comes to viral content on the internet, and there are a huge number of people making accounts every day to join in the fun.

Just like every other social media platform, TikTok is home to a number of different slang terms, phrases, and acronyms that are used by people to make typing quicker, or to make references to an inside joke. Some of these are exclusive to TikTok, whereas others are used widely across different platforms.

One phrase that you might have seen at some point while scrolling through your For You Page on the app or checking your DMs is AMOS. You might have even seen people use it in their bios. But what does this acronym mean?

Unsplash: Solen Feyissa TikTok is one of the world’s leading social media platforms.

What does AMOS mean on TikTok?

AMOS is an acronym that stands for ‘Add Me On Snapchat.’ Snapchat is, of course, the multimedia instant messaging app that allows users to send disappearing messages and photos to each other, among other functions.

Many consider it a little easier to talk to people through Snapchat as opposed to TikTok’s internal direct message system, so when people are looking to make new friends on TikTok, they may write AMOS to encourage people to contact them via a different platform.

Often, people will write AMOS next to their Snapchat username, making it easy to add them, but other times their username may just be in their bio instead.

If there are any other TikTok phrases or acronyms that are confusing you, you can check out our guide here to learn more about the app’s most popular terms.