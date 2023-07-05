What does IBR mean on TikTok?

While using TikTok or other social media apps like Twitter or Snapchat, you may have come across the term IBR — but what exactly does this mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

As TikTok continues to evolve, new slang terms and acronyms seem to pop up every other day, making it a bit of a challenge to keep up.

Some of these are unique to the short-form video app, whereas others originated elsewhere on the internet and are used across multiple social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and more.

IBR is one term you might have seen on TikTok, and while it can sometimes be used in video captions, it most often pops up in comment sections or direct messages. But what exactly does it mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

IBR meaning on TikTok explained

On social media, IBR usually stands for ‘I’ll Be Real.’ Users commonly use it to preface a statement where they are about to share their honest opinion or feelings about a subject or situation.

It is an abbreviation used to express authenticity about something. So, if a TikToker shares a video about a popular but controversial topic, like a new fashion trend, a user may comment, “IBR, I think this trend is overhyped,” indicating their genuine opinion about the issue.

Similarly, in response to a video discussing mental health struggles, someone might write, “IBR, I’ve been feeling the same way too,” expressing solidarity and sharing their personal experience.

You might also come across the acronym IBSR, which stands for ‘I’ll Be So Real.’ This is an alternative for the term and it is used in the same way.

If there are any other acronyms or words that are confusing you, you can always check out our guide here to learn all about TikTok’s most popular terms.