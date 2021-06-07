What is the 'AS' trend on TikTok? Adult Swim inspired posts go viral - Dexerto

TikTokers big and small are creating artistic clips that feature the letters ‘AS,’ but what does it stand for and why is it happening?

TikTok breeds endless creativity with new trends popping up every day, but sometimes it can be hard to keep track. In the last few days endless videos featuring “[as]” or “[adult swim]” are popping up everywhere.

‘AS’ stands for Adult Swim, an American television channel popular in the 2000s and 2010s that plays programs for a young adult or older audience in the evening. The network is responsible for shows like Rick and Morty, Final Space, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force.

Advertisement

What does AS mean on TikTok?

Prior to the programs showing, or in commercial breaks, they would play short bumps which subtly featured the logo somewhere in the frame, often alongside everyday situations or environments, and sometimes with interesting captions.

Since these Adult Swim clips were nostalgic for many TikTok users, some of them began to try to recreate their own, all to the viral sound “VANO 3000.” Users added creative captions, or simply trying to find the cleverest possible way to feature the logo somewhere in shot, such as drawn on to shutter blinds or on the back of a makeup wipe.

Read More: Viral TikTok sees Ninja impersonator sneak into celebrity basketball game

For example, British makeup artist Abby Roberts filmed herself applying lipstick on in a small table mirror, before spinning it to reveal the Adult Swim logo painted on the other side in the same lipstick.

Advertisement

Best AS TikTok posts

Another by user @blackquarterzip showed the creator from a birds-eye view working on their homework, before leaning back on their chair and accidentally falling, grabbing the paper at the same time and taking it with them to reveal the logo on the paper underneath.

Even Adult Swim itself posted their own TikTok thanking creators for their contributions to the trend with the captions “We’ve been talking to you like this for a long time, it’s nice to see you talking back to us. Let’s keep it going.”

The trend certainly has legs and the viral sound has more than 100,000 uses so far, while the top videos are gaining millions upon millions of views and counting.