Georgina Smith . 1 hour ago

While browsing TikTok, you may have encountered the term ‘/hj’ at the end of a comment or a video caption, but what does it actually mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok continues to be a hub of the internet’s most viral content, with new content being uploaded on the site every day for millions of users to interact with. The app has developed its own culture of trends, challenges, inside jokes, memes, and more, and so it can sometimes be a little confusing for people who are starting to use the platform for the first time.

There is also a range of different slang terms that are used in the comments and in videos on TikTok, both words that are used pretty much exclusively on the platform, and terms that are used widely on other social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

You may have stumbled across the term ‘/hj’ while scrolling through your For You Page, usually at the end of a sentence or comment, but what does it actually mean?

Pixabay TikTok continues to be one of the most popular app’s out there.

What does /hj mean on TikTok?

‘/hj’ stands for ‘half-joking,’ and it is usually used to indicate that while a certain statement is largely a joke, there is still a little bit of truth to it. It is one of the many tone indicators that are used across the web.

Tone indicators are acronyms or letters next to a forward slash that are used at the end of sentences to clarify the intent behind the statement. It helps to more explicitly convey the meaning behind a comment to avoid any ambiguity.

Other tone indicators include /j which means ‘joking,’ /srs which means ‘serious,’ and /s which means ‘sarcastic.’

