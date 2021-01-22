 How to go live on TikTok - Dexerto
How to go live on TikTok

Published: 22/Jan/2021 15:17

by Georgina Smith
Going live on TikTok is a great way to connect with your TikTok followers, but there are a few requirements that need to be met before a user is permitted to live stream.

If you’ve been on TikTok for any extended period of time, you may have scrolled past, and even watched a live stream or two when they pop up on your For You Page.

While it can be a chance for hugely popular creators to connect with thousands of followers at the same time, it is not only for big influencers. A good portion of the TikTok userbase has the ability to live stream, though it is not available to users immediately upon downloading the app.

There are some requirements that need to be met in order for the average user to be able to live stream, relating to your age and follower count.

TikTok is a hotspot for viral trends and fascinating videos.

TikTok live requirements:

In order to be able to live stream, your TikTok account must meet the following requirements:

  • Have more than 1000 followers
  • Be at least 16 years old.

If you’ve met these standards the option to live stream should be available, and if you’ve only recently met the requirements then the option should appear soon.

How do you go live on TikTok?

Once you have met the requirements for being able to go live, the process of actually streaming is pretty simple.

  1. Launch TikTok, and press the plus button at the bottom-center of your screen.
  2. Under the red record button, select the option labeled ‘live.’
  3. Enter a title for your live.
  4. Tap ‘go live’ to start the stream.

Once live viewers will be able to talk to you via live chat, making communication much more instant. It also gives you an opportunity to delve into longer content, like storytimes for example, that TikTok’s usual one-minute video limit doesn’t give you.

While not everyone can go live right off the bat, the threshold for being able to is still relatively low, and can serve as a great way to communicate with your followers.

How to duet on TikTok

Published: 15/Jan/2021 18:07 Updated: 15/Jan/2021 18:32

by Georgina Smith
Duets are a great way to switch up your TikTok content and collaborate with friends and even influencers. Here’s how to duet someone on TikTok.

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok at all then you’ve more than likely seen videos where multiple clips are stacked next to each other in a variety of different layouts, showing people dancing, singing, and talking with other users. This feature is called a ‘duet.’

A duet on TikTok refers to when a user films their own video alongside another user’s original video as a way to either respond to the video, react to it, or add something new.

Some users have used to feature to participate in virtual vocal duets – or even choirs – with each video being a new vocal line or instrument.

If influencers or famous TikToker have allow duets, it also means you are able to technically appear in a video alongside your favorite creator, and sometimes they may even end up seeing and reacting to it.

@charlidamelio##duet with @katiefeeneyy dc to katie and @kylievazzana

♬ Beggin by Madcon – ❝..𝓈𝓊𝓂𝓂𝑒𝓇..❞

The possibilities for duetting on TikTok are practically endless, and the process is very simple.

How do you duet someone on TikTok?

  1. Search TikTok for the video you want to duet.
  2. On the right-hand side of the video there with be a series of symbols. Click the arrow symbol and it will take you to the share menu.
  3. On the bottom row of options, there is a button that has two circles overlapping each other. This is the duet button.
  4. Click the duet button and it will take you to the filming screen.
  5. Film your video with the red button at the bottom of the screen, and your video will play alongside the original video.

How to change TikTok duet layout

You may have seen some users use various different layouts, changing the position of their video in relation to the video.

Some of these collages can end up looking quite complex, but there’s a simple way to change up your duet layout than just the simple left and right combo.

  1. Open the duet as instructed above.
  2. Before you have filmed anything, click the layout button at the side, that looks like a square with a line through the middle.
  3. Select which kind of layout you’d like to use.
  4. Once selected, click back on the video and film as desired.
@tahnex

Viral Sea Shanty tiktok mix @nthnevnss @_luke.the.voice_ @miaasanomusic @jonnystewartbass @anipeterson @beccaleighz #seashantytiktok #seashanty

♬ original sound – Tahnex

How to film a TikTok duet with audio

Some people may have discovered that when they film a duet, they cannot be heard over the original video, but this issue can be resolved quite simply.

  1. Open the duet screen as normal.
  2. Before recording starts, select the microphone option from the sidebar.
  3. If there is a diagonal line through the mic symbol, it means you are muted, and if you record, only the sound of the original video will be heard.
  4. If the symbol does not have a line through it, when you record you will be able also to record your voice along with the original audio.
  5. TikTok recommends using an earpiece to improve audio quality when recording.

TikTokers have found an array of creative ways to use the duet function, and knowing the different options that are available makes the process a lot smoother.