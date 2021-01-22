How to go live on TikTok - Dexerto

Going live on TikTok is a great way to connect with your TikTok followers, but there are a few requirements that need to be met before a user is permitted to live stream.

If you’ve been on TikTok for any extended period of time, you may have scrolled past, and even watched a live stream or two when they pop up on your For You Page.

While it can be a chance for hugely popular creators to connect with thousands of followers at the same time, it is not only for big influencers. A good portion of the TikTok userbase has the ability to live stream, though it is not available to users immediately upon downloading the app.

There are some requirements that need to be met in order for the average user to be able to live stream, relating to your age and follower count.

TikTok live requirements:

In order to be able to live stream, your TikTok account must meet the following requirements:

Have more than 1000 followers

Be at least 16 years old.

If you’ve met these standards the option to live stream should be available, and if you’ve only recently met the requirements then the option should appear soon.

How do you go live on TikTok?

Once you have met the requirements for being able to go live, the process of actually streaming is pretty simple.

Launch TikTok, and press the plus button at the bottom-center of your screen. Under the red record button, select the option labeled ‘live.’ Enter a title for your live. Tap ‘go live’ to start the stream.

Once live viewers will be able to talk to you via live chat, making communication much more instant. It also gives you an opportunity to delve into longer content, like storytimes for example, that TikTok’s usual one-minute video limit doesn’t give you.

While not everyone can go live right off the bat, the threshold for being able to is still relatively low, and can serve as a great way to communicate with your followers.