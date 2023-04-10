What does 304 mean on TikTok?

On TikTok, you might have spotted the term ‘304’ being used as a hashtag in some videos and wondered what it means. Here’s everything to know about it.

TikTok is a social media app used by people of all ages, which means that talking about inappropriate subject matters can lead to your account getting disabled or deleted.

Due to the platform’s strict moderating rule, creators and users have come up with unique terms and codewords to discuss more taboo or adult-themed topics.

One of the most popular terms on TikTok is ‘accountant,’ and it’s used to refer to people in the adult entertainment industry. The slang blew up after “struggling actor” Rocky Paterra explained in a song why he prefers to tell people he’s an accountant rather than having to explain what he actually does.

Now, another codeword known as ‘304’ is making its rounds on the app, and many users aren’t sure what it means. Here’s what you should know next time you see the term on TikTok.

What is 304 on TikTok?

A 304 is a term used to refer to a promiscuous woman or sex worker. If you type the number 304 into an old-school LED calculator and flip it upside down, it should look like the word “h*e,” which some use as a slang word for the profession.

The top Urban Dictionary definition for 304 states that it’s “a way you can call a thot or b*tch a h*e without actually calling her that.”

However, the term on TikTok is primarily used by women themselves and does not seem to carry a negative connotation.

Since the short-form video app has banned certain words or phrases, a TikTok community known as ‘304tok’ has emerged, providing a space for sex workers to discuss their experiences, answer questions and educate people.

If there are any other frequently used terms on TikTok that you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to find out all about the app’s most popular terms.