Best time to post on TikTok for more views and likes

Published: 8/Feb/2021 14:20

by Jacob Hale
TikTok

TikTok has given a number of aspiring creators the opportunity to make a living off of their content, but if you’re still new to the platform, knowing when to post your videos can be hard.

Instinctively, you’ll likely want to post your videos as soon as they’re finished and in top shape. That might not be the best case, though.

Since TikTok has such a global audience, with videos discoverable in any region and at any time through its For You Page algorithm, you have to pay extra attention to detail when it comes to the times you post.

We’ve looked at some studies and deduced when the most effective times to post would be, but it’s worth considering the fact that your audience, the hashtags and sounds you use, and the actual content quality are all important factors.

TikTok has given loads of aspiring creators a huge platform from which to thrive.

Best TikTok posting times

Influencer Marketing Hub put together a great study in July 2020 as to the best times to post on TikTok, with all factors considered.

According to them, these are the best times to post. These times are all in EST, and bolded times apparently offer even higher levels of engagement.

  • Monday: 6 AM, 10 AM, 10 PM
  • Tuesday: 2 AM, 4 AM, 9 AM
  • Wednesday: 7 AM, 8 AM, 11 PM
  • Thursday: 9 AM, 12 PM, 7 PM
  • Friday: 5 AM, 1 PM, 3 PM
  • Saturday: 11 AM, 7 PM, 8 PM
  • Sunday: 7 AM, 8 AM, 4 PM
chart best times to post on tiktok
Influencer Marketing Hub
This chart (times in EST) should help decide when to post.

Of course, there are more things to consider than just the time posted, as mentioned above. It’s well worth considering who your audience is, or who you’re targeting, to figure out the times they will be most likely to engage.

For example, if you’re based in the UK and find a majority of your views are from the UK, you might consider posting at times they won’t miss it. For example, 11 pm EST is 4 am GMT — not ideal.

As the study says, making a TikTok Pro account will let you know where your audience is located and check your analytics, giving you the best insight into when you should post.

As you start to build out an audience, it’ll become easier to know what to post and when, but for now, this should be used as a helpful guideline to get you going.

YouTuber AJayII’s fans concerned she’s missing amid social media hiatus

Published: 8/Feb/2021 11:46

by Connor Bennett
Fans of YouTube music review AJayII have been growing concerned as she’s not uploaded a video or posted on social media in a few weeks. 

Reviewing things on YouTube – be it music, a television show, moments in sports, food, or a book – has become quite popular with viewers over the last few years.

In the case of music, there are a few different styles. Some reviewers will get deep into the production of a track or album, while others will dance along and then just give a score at the end of it. 

AJayII has become one of YouTube’s most popular music reviewers, amassing over 700,000 subscribers after a few years of giving her thoughts. However, she’s been on a bit of a hiatus, and fans have been growing concerned. 

The YouTuber reviews music in a different fashion to others.

The YouTuber last uploaded a video on December 29, reviewing her favorite songs of 2020, with her last tweet coming almost 10 days earlier on December 20. 

As AJayII hasn’t posted since then, and we’re into February at the time of writing, some fans have been bombarding her socials and YouTube comments with posts, asking that she give them a sign that she’s ok. 

“Where are you girl, please come back,” one posted in all caps. Are you okay, you haven’t posted in a long time?!? I’m genuinely concerned,” added another. “Thinking about u everyday,” read another reply. 

Of course, given her hiatus, rumors have spread, with some fans creating wild speculation about her wellbeing and whereabouts. Though, nothing has been confirmed. 

A post on the BreatheHeavy forum from late January claimed that someone had been in contact with the YouTuber and that she was fine, spending her time playing League of Legends. Again though, this is unconfirmed. 

The post, from a forum mod, indicated that they’d spoken to the YouTuber.

Obviously, it could be the case that the YouTuber is simply taking a break and detoxing from social media. 

We’ll just have to wait and see, but fans will be hoping that, given the growing concern, she posts an update at some point soon.