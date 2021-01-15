How to duet on TikTok - Dexerto

Duets are a great way to switch up your TikTok content and collaborate with friends and even influencers. Here’s how to duet someone on TikTok.
If you’ve spent any time on TikTok at all then you’ve more than likely seen videos where multiple clips are stacked next to each other in a variety of different layouts, showing people dancing, singing, and talking with other users. This feature is called a ‘duet.’
A duet on TikTok refers to when a user films their own video alongside another user’s original video as a way to either respond to the video, react to it, or add something new.
Some users have used to feature to participate in virtual vocal duets – or even choirs – with each video being a new vocal line or instrument.
If influencers or famous TikToker have allow duets, it also means you are able to technically appear in a video alongside your favorite creator, and sometimes they may even end up seeing and reacting to it.
Logan Paul is one of the most recognizable internet celebrities in the world, but his rise to stardom has been littered with controversy.
Whether creating content on Vine, Facebook or YouTube, Paul’s pranks have caused much consternation, but it hasn’t held him back from collecting tens of millions of subscribers across his social platforms.
Here’s everything you need to know about Logan Paul.
Although it’s difficult to pinpoint Paul’s exact net worth, estimations speculate it’s around $20 million and rising.
Logan Paul’s brother is fellow social media star Jake Paul.
How did Logan Paul become famous?
Paul burst onto the scene way back in 2013 on the video-sharing app, Vine.
He was a pioneer of the social media video sharing platform, which enabled users to share short video clips lasting a maximum of six seconds.
It didn’t take long for Paul to amass millions of followers and become one of Vine’s biggest stars.
Logan Paul’s rise to fame on Vine
During his time on Vine, Paul primarily created relatable comedy sketches and stunts that grabbed his audience’s attention.
A perfect example of this is one of his most popular Vine videos titled Epic car jump. The six-second clip showed Paul athletically dipping and diving around high-speed traffic while referencing the movie Dodgeball.
The Vine received over 6 million views in a single day and had fans wondering what camera trickery had been used to pull it off.
Paul’s popularity on Vine continued to rise as he collaborated with other huge names on the platform, including King Bach and Amanda Cerny.
It was only when Vine shut down in 2017 that Paul decided YouTube would become his main focus.
Logan Paul has over 15 million followers on Facebook.
Logan Paul’s switch from Vine to YouTube vlogger
With Vine in the past, Paul’s next move was to set up a vlogging channel on YouTube. He began creating daily vlogs involving crazy stunts and outlandish challenges. One of his biggest viral videos at the time saw him attach his friend Evan to a giant paper airplane.
The YouTube audience took notice and Paul’s channel began growing exponentially. Later that year, he became the fastest YouTuber to hit 10 million subscribers, achieving it in a mere 333 days. Over this period, he uploaded a video every single day, attempting to up the craziness with each upload.
Unfortunately, he took it too far, causing him to make a terrible mistake on the final day of 2017.
Logan Paul’s Suicide Forest controversy
Despite Paul’s overwhelming success on YouTube, his decision to upload a video in Japan’s ‘Suicide Forest’ landed him in the biggest controversy in the platform’s history.
The disturbing video involved Paul and a group of fellow YouTubers recording the dead body of a man who had committed suicide in Aokigahara Forest, one of the world’s most-used suicide sites. The video received extreme backlash from the online community and wider media outlets, including CNN, and the BBC.
Paul took on the British YouTuber in an 85kg amateur fight on August 25 of the same year. The entertaining bout went the full six rounds and was scored as a majority draw. The scorecards of every single judge gave both fighters 57 points, apart from Gareth Morris who scored KSI 58.
The event was a huge success and brought in over 1.3 million pay-per-view buys worldwide.
Broadcasters such as Sky Sports and DAZN began to show interest in the rematch and both fighters agreed a draw wasn’t a satisfying end to their feud.
Mayweather is considered to be one of the greatest boxers of all time with a 50-0 record. Paul is yet to achieve his first victory in professional boxing and has never faced a professional fighter.
It’s fair to say the odds are stacked against Paul in this upcoming fight, with some labeling it as an impossible challenge. Whatever happens, this is a bout designed to draw as many eyes to the sport as possible.
Logan Paul’s girlfriends & dating history
Josie Canseco
Josie has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram.
Paul’s most recent relationship with Josie Canseco was frequently documented on his YouTube channel. She made regular appearances in his videos, including one – recorded in June 2020 – in which he bought her a horse.
Despite this, their relationship didn’t work out with Paul describing their time together as a “special time for both of our lives”. He revealed the news of their break up on his Impaulsive podcast on November 25.
Chloe Bennet
Chloe has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram.
Alissa has nearly 10 million followers on Instagram.
Paul reportedly dated Alissa Violet back in 2017 after she broke up with his brother, Jake Paul. At this time, the Paul brothers were making multiple diss tracks on each other with Alissa starring in a number of Logan’s videos.
Teala Dunn
Teala Dunn has 3.5 million followers on Instagram.
According to reports, Paul dated the actress back in April of 2016. Teala Dunn is best known for her presence on Tik Tok and has over 3.6 million followers on the platform.
Logan Paul’s personal records
Logan Paul’s biggest Tweet
Paul’s biggest tweet is his reply to KSI after it was announced that he would be boxing Floyd Mayweather on February 20.
At the time of writing, the tweet has over 132,000 likes.
Logan Paul’s most watched YouTube video
Paul’s most popular video remains his diss track on his younger brother Jake Paul. Created back in 2017, ‘The Fall of Jake Paul’ was uploaded at the peak of the pair’s popularity.
The track has amassed over 266 million views and over 3.8 million likes, three times the size of any other video on his channel.
Logan Paul’s most liked Instagram post
Paul’s most-liked Instagram post has a bitter edge as it was taken just before the Suicide Forest incident. The photo of Paul and his friends dressed up as Pokemon was captioned “It’s 2018… Let’s grab life by the Pokeballs” and was taken during the trip to Japan, where his shocking video was made.
At the time of writing, the post has over 2.2 million likes and serves as a reminder of the events that took place.