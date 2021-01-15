 How to duet on TikTok - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

How to duet on TikTok

Published: 15/Jan/2021 18:07

by Georgina Smith
TikTok launch screen in front of sky
Pixabay

Share

TikTok

Duets are a great way to switch up your TikTok content and collaborate with friends and even influencers. Here’s how to duet someone on TikTok.

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok at all then you’ve more than likely seen videos where multiple clips are stacked next to each other in a variety of different layouts, showing people dancing, singing, and talking with other users. This feature is called a ‘duet.’

A duet on TikTok refers to when a user films their own video alongside another user’s original video as a way to either respond to the video, react to it, or add something new.

Some users have used to feature to participate in virtual vocal duets – or even choirs – with each video being a new vocal line or instrument.

If influencers or famous TikToker have allow duets, it also means you are able to technically appear in a video alongside your favorite creator, and sometimes they may even end up seeing and reacting to it.

@charlidamelio

#duet with @katiefeeneyy dc to katie and @kylievazzana

♬ Beggin by Madcon – ❝..𝓈𝓊𝓂𝓂𝑒𝓇..❞

The possibilities for duetting on TikTok are practically endless, and the process is very simple.

How do you duet someone on TikTok?

  1. Search TikTok for the video you want to duet.
  2. On the right-hand side of the video there with be a series of symbols. Click the arrow symbol and it will take you to the share menu.
  3. On the bottom row of options, there is a button that has two circles overlapping each other. This is the duet button.
  4. Click the duet button and it will take you to the filming screen.
  5. Film your video with the red button at the bottom of the screen, and your video will play alongside the original video.

How to change TikTok duet layout

You may have seen some users use various different layouts, changing the position of their video in relation to the video.

Some of these collages can end up looking quite complex, but there’s a simple way to change up your duet layout than just the simple left and right combo.

  1. Open the duet as instructed above.
  2. Before you have filmed anything, click the layout button at the side, that looks like a square with a line through the middle.
  3. Select which kind of layout you’d like to use.
  4. Once selected, click back on the video and film as desired.
@tahnex

Viral Sea Shanty tiktok mix @nthnevnss @_luke.the.voice_ @miaasanomusic @jonnystewartbass @anipeterson @beccaleighz #seashantytiktok #seashanty

♬ original sound – Tahnex

How to film a TikTok duet with audio

Some people may have discovered that when they film a duet, they cannot be heard over the original video, but this issue can be resolved quite simply.

  1. Open the duet screen as normal.
  2. Before recording starts, select the microphone option from the sidebar.
  3. If there is a diagonal line through the mic symbol, it means you are muted, and if you record, only the sound of the original video will be heard.
  4. If the symbol does not have a line through it, when you record you will be able also to record your voice along with the original audio.
  5. TikTok recommends using an earpiece to improve audio quality when recording.

TikTokers have found an array of creative ways to use the duet function, and knowing the different options that are available makes the process a lot smoother.

Entertainment

Who is Logan Paul? Everything you need to know about the YouTuber turned Boxer

Published: 15/Jan/2021 16:31

by Alex Garton
Instagram: @loganpaul

Share

Logan Paul Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul is one of the most recognizable internet celebrities in the world, but his rise to stardom has been littered with controversy.

Whether creating content on Vine, Facebook or YouTube, Paul’s pranks have caused much consternation, but it hasn’t held him back from collecting tens of millions of subscribers across his social platforms.

Here’s everything you need to know about Logan Paul.

Contents

Instagram: @loganpaul
Logan Paul has over 18 million followers on Instagram.

Logan Paul Facts

How old is Logan Paul?

Given that Logan has been posting videos online since 2013, it feels like he has been around for ages, but the social media star is only 25 years old.

Born in Westlake Ohio, on April 1, 1995, he began posting on Vine in his late teens.

How tall is Logan Paul?

Those who have seen Logan Paul in the boxing ring will know that he’s a tall guy.

Standing at 6ft 2in (1.88m), he’s two inches taller than his last opponent KSI and he will tower over Floyd Mayweather, who is just 5ft 6in.

What is Logan Paul’s net worth?

Logan Paul makes his money from a variety of sources, such as creating social media content, YouTube videos, and boxing professionally.

Since being thrust in the limelight on Vine, any project he’s taken on has been an overwhelming success, and his net worth has got bigger and bigger over the years.

Although it’s difficult to pinpoint Paul’s exact net worth, estimations speculate it’s around $20 million and rising.

Logan Paul merch picture
Instagram: @loganpaul
Logan Paul’s brother is fellow social media star Jake Paul.

How did Logan Paul become famous?

Paul burst onto the scene way back in 2013 on the video-sharing app, Vine.

He was a pioneer of the social media video sharing platform, which enabled users to share short video clips lasting a maximum of six seconds. 

It didn’t take long for Paul to amass millions of followers and become one of Vine’s biggest stars.

Logan Paul’s rise to fame on Vine

During his time on Vine, Paul primarily created relatable comedy sketches and stunts that grabbed his audience’s attention.

A perfect example of this is one of his most popular Vine videos titled Epic car jump. The six-second clip showed Paul athletically dipping and diving around high-speed traffic while referencing the movie Dodgeball.

The Vine received over 6 million views in a single day and had fans wondering what camera trickery had been used to pull it off.

Paul’s popularity on Vine continued to rise as he collaborated with other huge names on the platform, including King Bach and Amanda Cerny.

It was only when Vine shut down in 2017 that Paul decided YouTube would become his main focus.

Instagram: @loganpaul
Logan Paul has over 15 million followers on Facebook.

Logan Paul’s switch from Vine to YouTube vlogger

With Vine in the past, Paul’s next move was to set up a vlogging channel on YouTube. He began creating daily vlogs involving crazy stunts and outlandish challenges. One of his biggest viral videos at the time saw him attach his friend Evan to a giant paper airplane. 

The YouTube audience took notice and Paul’s channel began growing exponentially. Later that year, he became the fastest YouTuber to hit 10 million subscribers, achieving it in a mere 333 days. Over this period, he uploaded a video every single day, attempting to up the craziness with each upload.

Unfortunately, he took it too far, causing him to make a terrible mistake on the final day of 2017.

Logan Paul’s Suicide Forest controversy

Despite Paul’s overwhelming success on YouTube, his decision to upload a video in Japan’s ‘Suicide Forest’ landed him in the biggest controversy in the platform’s history. 

The disturbing video involved Paul and a group of fellow YouTubers recording the dead body of a man who had committed suicide in Aokigahara Forest, one of the world’s most-used suicide sites. The video received extreme backlash from the online community and wider media outlets, including CNN, and the BBC.

Paul apologized for his actions and removed the video from the platform. The events led to him being kicked off from the Googlepreferred program and his YouTube Red series Foursome being canceled.

Youtube: Logan Paul
The Suicide Forest video was uploaded on December 31, 2017.

Logan Paul vs KSI 1: Who won?

However, Logan returned to the limelight when he was challenged to a boxing match by KSI in 2018 at the Manchester Arena.

Paul took on the British YouTuber in an 85kg amateur fight on August 25 of the same year. The entertaining bout went the full six rounds and was scored as a majority draw. The scorecards of every single judge gave both fighters 57 points, apart from Gareth Morris who scored KSI 58.

The event was a huge success and brought in over 1.3 million pay-per-view buys worldwide.

Broadcasters such as Sky Sports and DAZN began to show interest in the rematch and both fighters agreed a draw wasn’t a satisfying end to their feud.

Logan Paul vs KSI 2: Who won?

Paul’s second fight with KSI was conducted as a professional bout with no headgear and 12-ounce gloves.

This time, Paul was on home soil with the match taking place at the Staples Center, Los Angeles on November 9, 2019.

The Cruiserweight fight between the two men was extremely tough to call. However, after the full six rounds, the decision went the way of KSI with only one judge scoring Paul as the winner.

In total, the fight sold over 216,000 pay-per-views on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Although Paul lost the fight, it can still be considered a career-high as both events brought a new set of fans to the sport of boxing. 

The Impaulsive Podcast

Paul has diversified the type of content he produces in the last few years. His podcast, Impaulsive, which he began in 2018, has over 2.75 million subscribers and has developed a dedicated fanbase. 

He posts one new episode every week, discussing trending topics, or the lives of his incredibly famous guests.

Mike Tyson, 6ix9ine, Mr Beast, and many more have appeared on Impaulsive. Most episodes surpass 1 million views on YouTube alone and are also available on Apple Music and Spotify.

YouTube: Impaulsive
The Impaulsive podcast is approaching 3 million subscribers.

Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

In what might be one of the most controversial fights in recent history, Logan Paul is taking on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match on February 20, 2021.

Mayweather is considered to be one of the greatest boxers of all time with a 50-0 record. Paul is yet to achieve his first victory in professional boxing and has never faced a professional fighter.

It’s fair to say the odds are stacked against Paul in this upcoming fight, with some labeling it as an impossible challenge. Whatever happens, this is a bout designed to draw as many eyes to the sport as possible.

Logan Paul’s girlfriends & dating history

Josie Canseco

Instagram: @josiecanseco
Josie has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

Paul’s most recent relationship with Josie Canseco was frequently documented on his YouTube channel. She made regular appearances in his videos, including one – recorded in June 2020 – in which he bought her a horse.

Despite this, their relationship didn’t work out with Paul describing their time together as a “special time for both of our lives”. He revealed the news of their break up on his Impaulsive podcast on November 25.

Chloe Bennet

Instagram: @chloebennet
Chloe has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Paul dated Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet between July and October of 2018. Their relationship was not documented on his channel and was kept relatively private.

Alissa Violet

Instagram: @alissaviolet
Alissa has nearly 10 million followers on Instagram.

Paul reportedly dated Alissa Violet back in 2017 after she broke up with his brother, Jake Paul. At this time, the Paul brothers were making multiple diss tracks on each other with Alissa starring in a number of Logan’s videos.

Teala Dunn

Instagram: @ttylteala
Teala Dunn has 3.5 million followers on Instagram.

According to reports, Paul dated the actress back in April of 2016. Teala Dunn is best known for her presence on Tik Tok and has over 3.6 million followers on the platform.

Logan Paul’s personal records

Logan Paul’s biggest Tweet

Paul’s biggest tweet is his reply to KSI after it was announced that he would be boxing Floyd Mayweather on February 20.

At the time of writing, the tweet has over 132,000 likes.

Logan Paul’s most watched YouTube video

Paul’s most popular video remains his diss track on his younger brother Jake Paul. Created back in 2017, ‘The Fall of Jake Paul’ was uploaded at the peak of the pair’s popularity.

The track has amassed over 266 million views and over 3.8 million likes, three times the size of any other video on his channel.

Logan Paul’s most liked Instagram post

Paul’s most-liked Instagram post has a bitter edge as it was taken just before the Suicide Forest incident. The photo of Paul and his friends dressed up as Pokemon was captioned “It’s 2018… Let’s grab life by the Pokeballs” and was taken during the trip to Japan, where his shocking video was made.

At the time of writing, the post has over 2.2 million likes and serves as a reminder of the events that took place.

Where can I find Logan Paul?