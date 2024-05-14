What does ‘unc’ mean on TikTok?

TikTok is full of various slang terms and acronyms that millions of people use every day to communicate with each other on the app. The latest to garner traction is ‘unc,’ which is also used across other social media apps, such as Snapchat and Twitter.

This term may pop up in videos, direct messages, group chats, comment sections, and more. But what does ‘unc’ mean, and how is it used? Here’s everything you need to know.

‘Unc’ meaning on TikTok

‘Unc’ is short for ‘uncle,’ and it originates from African American Vernacular English (AAVE). While the word ‘uncle’ is traditionally used as a term of endearment for an older male relative, on TikTok, ‘unc’ takes on a different connotation.

When someone calls another person ‘unc,’ it is often to point out behaviors or attitudes that seem out of place for their age. It’s essentially a way of calling someone old, either in literal age or in the way they present themselves.

The slang is also used to call out men who try too hard to fit in with a younger crowd. TikToker J0talk provides an example of this in his video. He talks about a former schoolmate who, despite being in his mid-20s, continues to attend college parties and pursue relationships with young girls.

“That’s why I call him unc, because bro you’re too old to do what you’re doing, so now I gotta call you unc to make you feel bad, make you feel like you too old to be doing this sh*t,” he explains.

J0talk also uses this term to describe men in their mid-30s who take sports too seriously. “You got a whole family, you got a 9-5, you’re good. It’s not that serious,” he says.

If there are any other slang terms or phrases that are confusing you on TikTok, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the most popular terms and acronyms on the app.