What does ‘mog’ mean on TikTok? New relationship slang explained

The word mog has taken TikTok by storm recently as people make videos dedicated to calling people a mog. But what does the word actually mean?

Relationship-focused trends, such as the “12 questions” relationship test and the girlfriend effect, have been popular on TikTok for a long time, but did you know the app also has slang words for certain relationship-related topics?

From bae to pookie, the social media platform has been part of sharing different slang words that are used to describe a loved one.

Article continues after ad

The latest slang word to gain in popularity is mog, with the hashtag having over 1.9 billion views. So what does it actually mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

What does mog mean on TikTok?

Mog is short for “man of God,” which itself has a sort of dual meaning on the platform. For many Christians, the acronym can be used quite literally. These people are simply describing themselves as people who believe in God, and live their lives accordingly.

Article continues after ad

However, some use the slang word to instead refer to a man who looks good from every angle and is generally more attractive than the men around them. “Mogging” someone has come to mean that you look better than them

The trend began with men “mogging” other men to attract women, specifically in male-dominated places like gyms. It’s been circling fitness forums since at least 2016, but the word is now being used on TikTok to describe women too.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The slang word has now been made into a TikTok trend with many users sharing slideshows of particular celebrities that they think “mog” everyone they are pictured with.

For example, one viral video contains a series of pictures of actress Megan Fox and claims she is always the most attractive. Others are posting videos of themselves on social media claiming they are ‘mogging’ everyone at work or school.

Mog is also included in the dictionary with a third meaning which is “to move on, depart or decamp” or “walk or move along gently, slowly and steadily”.

Article continues after ad

While it’s frequently used on TikTok, the term wasn’t created on the platform, and you may see it used across various other social media apps including Twitter, WhatsApp, Snapchat, and more.

Article continues after ad

If there are any other slang terms or phrases that are confusing you on TikTok, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the most popular terms and acronyms on the app.