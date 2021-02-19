Lana Del Rey fans take over TikTok with new Lana Cult trend

Fans of singer Lana Del Rey are going viral for a bizarre trend in which the participating users change their profile pictures to the same image of Lana standing in front of a fire, in order to join the ‘Lana Cult’ and find other likeminded fans.

The TikTok community is one that knows how to rally together, whether it’s for a good cause or just to create a viral meme, the power of millions of users is something to behold.

Like many social media sites, TikTok has become a hub of fandom activity. Not just for stars that got popular on the app like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae, but for mainstream celebrities as well.

Hugely popular singer Lana Del Rey is naturally a favorite among many users of the app, but people are beginning to realize quite how many fans there are after a new trend that people are calling the ‘Lana Cult’ began.

What is the Lana Cult on TikTok?

Essentially, the trend sees Lana Del Rey fans changing their profile pictures to the same image of the singer standing in front of a fire, and then commenting on TikToks relating to the singer to connect with other people who are fellow fans.

the Lana cult 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/yE1SgBRk67 — emily¹ᴰ💃🏻 doesn’t know what to put here (@SOUR94CHERRY) February 19, 2021

In the comments, many post messages saying things like “Lana Del Rey is coming! Repent to the lord and savior Lana Del Rey before it’s too late,” and saying, “let’s be mutuals.” A mutual is two users who both follow each other on a social media platform.

Lana’s follower tab on her official TikTok page shows the vast majority of new followers have the slightly bizarre profile picture, meaning the trend picked up traction fast.

Lana cult on tiktok 😭😭PLS this is so funny pic.twitter.com/xMmRU5vVBa — ༺gabi༻ (@cinnamongirl_6) February 19, 2021

It’s unclear where exactly the image of the singer standing in front of the fire originated from, but it seems to be the key image of the Lana Cult trend.

Countless users have seen a boost in their follower count after participating in the trend, and it seems to have connected the TikTok-based portion of the Lana Del Rey fan base.

This may even end up inspiring other fandoms to take note and make it a mission to find each other by using memes to their advantage.