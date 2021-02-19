Logo
Lana Del Rey fans take over TikTok with new Lana Cult trend

Published: 19/Feb/2021 12:53

by Georgina Smith
The 'Lana Cult' profile picture
TikTok / Lana Del Rey

Fans of singer Lana Del Rey are going viral for a bizarre trend in which the participating users change their profile pictures to the same image of Lana standing in front of a fire, in order to join the ‘Lana Cult’ and find other likeminded fans.

The TikTok community is one that knows how to rally together, whether it’s for a good cause or just to create a viral meme, the power of millions of users is something to behold.

Like many social media sites, TikTok has become a hub of fandom activity. Not just for stars that got popular on the app like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae, but for mainstream celebrities as well.

The TikTok logo on a black screen
TikTok
TikTok has become a hub for all sorts of viral trends.

Hugely popular singer Lana Del Rey is naturally a favorite among many users of the app, but people are beginning to realize quite how many fans there are after a new trend that people are calling the ‘Lana Cult’ began.

What is the Lana Cult on TikTok?

Essentially, the trend sees Lana Del Rey fans changing their profile pictures to the same image of the singer standing in front of a fire, and then commenting on TikToks relating to the singer to connect with other people who are fellow fans.

In the comments, many post messages saying things like “Lana Del Rey is coming! Repent to the lord and savior Lana Del Rey before it’s too late,” and saying, “let’s be mutuals.” A mutual is two users who both follow each other on a social media platform.

Lana’s follower tab on her official TikTok page shows the vast majority of new followers have the slightly bizarre profile picture, meaning the trend picked up traction fast.

It’s unclear where exactly the image of the singer standing in front of the fire originated from, but it seems to be the key image of the Lana Cult trend.

Countless users have seen a boost in their follower count after participating in the trend, and it seems to have connected the TikTok-based portion of the Lana Del Rey fan base.

This may even end up inspiring other fandoms to take note and make it a mission to find each other by using memes to their advantage.

Mike Majlak and girlfriend Lana break up in shock announcement

Published: 19/Feb/2021 12:36

by Alice Hearing
Mike Majlak Lana girlfriend break up
Instagram: heybigmike / Instagram: lanarhoades

Mike Majlak and Lana have been the sweethearts of the internet world for quite some time, but their relationship is officially over, with Lana breaking the news on Instagram. 

Lana and Mike have had a rocky last few months. They briefly broke up in October 2020 and Mike explained in a YouTube video that it boiled down to the fact that they wanted different things in life.

The decision saddened them both, but they decided it made sense in the long run and parted ways on good terms. Still, it was unexpected news that left their many fans stunned.

Only a week later Lana appeared in a Twitch stream confirming that the two were back together. Mike briefly explained that he’d made a rushed decision in breaking up with her and that they were very much looking forward to the future.

mike majlak and girlfriend lana on private jet
Twitter: MikeMajlak
Mike and Lana have had a rocky relationship

Lana continued to appear in Mike’s The Night Shift vlogs and only in the last few days, the pair even hinted that they wanted to move to Miami together.

However, in an Instagram story on Thursday, February 18 Lana posted a selfie with the caption, “The reason Mike is not on my Instagram is because we are not together, I am single. We are broken up and not getting back together this time. Now leave me alone about it.”

Lana Mike Majlak break up instagram
Instagram: lanarhoades
Lana said she and Mike will not get back together this time around.

Sure enough, both Lana and Mike have deleted photos of each other from both of their Instagram feeds, unfollowed each other and Lana has removed Mike from her highlights reel on her profile. On Valentines Day, Lana even posted a gallery with the caption “Valentine’s Day Adventures” with Mike nowhere to be seen.

According to the most recent episode of Impaulsive, Lana was unhappy after Mike hit on a woman while playing GTA and “broke the fourth wall” by asking for her real-life Instagram. In the episode, Mike describes how Lana blew up his phone telling him that it wasn’t okay.

To appease her, Mike said that he shot the player he hit on in the game and then died, respawning later on. He claimed this wasn’t enough for Lana, although it is unclear if this is the actual reason behind the breakup.

It looks like this time it really is over for good, and Mike is likely to come clean about the real reason behind the breakup in a future video on his YouTube channel.