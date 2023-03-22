What does ‘opps’ mean on TikTok?

While browsing your TikTok For You Page, you may have noticed the term ‘opps’ pop up on some videos. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

TikTok is filled with so many different slang terms and abbreviations that you’ll find in videos and comment sections, that it can get overwhelming and hard to keep up with everything.

From terms like ‘Ben Stage‘ and 14643, to the viral acronym DTN, there’s a lot going on and a lot to understand on the app.

One term that’s been making its rounds on TikTok lately and left many users confused is the popular abbreviation ‘opps.’ Here’s what it means and when to use it.

Article continues after ad

What ‘opps’ means on TikTok

‘Opp’ generally stands for ‘opposition’ or ‘opponent’ on platforms like TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram. It’s an African-American Vernacular English (AAVE) slang term popularized in hip-hop and rap culture.

The abbreviation has been around for years, but it recently started making the rounds on TikTok after Jimin of BTS‘s pre-released single ‘Set Me Free Pt.2‘ went viral. The lyrics that particularly got people’s attention is when he sings, “I never stop, f**k all your opps, finally free.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While it’s commonly used to address haters or anyone in competition with you, it has an entirely different meaning in the rap world, and is a phrase used to describe infidelity.

Article continues after ad

The original usage of the term ‘opp’ was to describe someone who cheats on their partner. It comes from the song ‘O.P.P.‘ by hip-hop band Naughty by Nature as a part of their 1991 studio album of the same name.

The writer used the slang to describe infidelity, or Other People’s P***y (for men) or Other People’s P***s (for women). According to Treach, the term took inspiration from the neighborhood they grew up in, where they frequently used the abbreviation ‘OPM’ to refer to Other People’s Money.

If there are other popular acronyms or slang terms on TikTok that you are confused about, make sure to check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most trendy terms.