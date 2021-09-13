What does the chair emoji mean on TikTok? Inside joke confuses users

The chair emoji is making an appearance across countless TikTok comment sections, with the inside joke confusing many users.

Along with the rise in TikTok’s popularity, the app’s huge userbase has created whole new slang terms and acronyms that are most commonly seen on the platform.

From POV, to ‘accountant,’ and beyond, many existing sayings or acronyms have taken on double meanings thanks to TikTok.

However, when you’re out of the loop, a lot of this stuff can seem impossible to understand, and the latest phenomenon to confuse people is the chair emoji.

People are seeing the chair emoji spammed in comment sections across the app, with seemingly no explanation as to what the meaning is, leaving people baffled.

But as it turns out, it all appears to stem from an inside joke created by TikTok user blank.antho a.k.a. Anthony Mai.

This creator has made multiple videos, instructing viewers to start using the chair emoji in place of the laughing emoji on TikTok to intentionally confuse people. In some videos he says that they’re going to be “raiding” YouTuber KSI on his account with the emoji.

People did just that, flooding the comment sections of the star’s videos with the random emoji.

But it looks like KSI is now in on the joke too, as he’s since posted multiple videos with the chair emoji as the caption.

It definitely seems like bank.antho’s idea has been a success, as he’s managed to confuse plenty of people across the app, and even got KSI involved.