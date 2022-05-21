What does ‘fake body’ mean on TikTok?

While browsing through your For You Page on TikTok, you may have come across the term ‘fake body’ being used in video descriptions — but what does it actually mean?

TikTok is a short-form video platform that has garnered an immense amount of popularity within the past few years, becoming one of the most influential social media apps out there right now.

The platform is home to millions of users who are constantly uploading and reacting to different types of content, as well as participating in the latest challenges and trends to go viral on the app.

As with most social media platforms, TikTok has ended up with its own set of slang terms and acronyms that are frequently used by people on the app.

Advertisement

One of these terms is ‘fake body,’ which is a phrase that is likely to appear in either the video description or hashtags on a post containing some form of partial nudity, such as someone wearing a bikini. But what does it really mean?

Fake body meaning on TikTok

Essentially, the term ‘fake body’ on TikTok is a way for users to attempt to avoid getting flagged for violating the app’s policy on nudity.

A violation of the community guidelines could result in your video getting removed and your account being flagged, so people are keen to avoid that where possible.

People claim that using the term ‘fake body’ in your description could trick the automated moderation system into thinking the body isn’t real, which would cause it to then bypass the video. This is of particular use to people whose videos get flagged or removed incorrectly.

Advertisement

Some creators claim that using the phrase has been effective in preventing their videos from being removed unfairly, but using the term in your description or hashtags is not a guarantee that your video won’t be removed for a guideline violation.

If ‘fake body’ isn’t the only trending term on TikTok to confuse you, you can check out our guide about some of the platform’s most popular slang terms here.