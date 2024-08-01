What does RPM mean on TikTok?

RPM is a common acronym used among some of the biggest stars on TikTok, but it has left several users confused as to what it means.

As with most social media apps, TikTok has developed its own set of slang terms and phrases that are frequently used in video captions, direct messages, hashtags, and more. However, some new words and acronyms have been created to explain the new form of communication.

While RPM isn’t technically a slang term, it is used a lot in the TikTok world, especially when talking about the behind the scenes of it all – so what does it mean?

RPM meaning on TikTok

RPM stands for “revenue per mille” and refers to how much you get paid per thousand views on your videos on TikTok, meaning that users should aim to have their RPM as high as possible.

According to TikTok, RPMs are calculated based on qualified views and RPM (average gross revenue per 1,000 qualified views). Your RPM can fluctuate depending on a variety of factors, like video engagement, the authenticity of the content, and the region in which your video is viewed.

While RPMs are private information for each user, some bigger influencers have taken to the platform to reveal what they earn from their videos.

Car dealer thankucheese, who has over 178,000 followers revealed in a video that his RPM is $0.46, while bartender michellebellexo, with over 4.9 million followers, revealed she earned anywhere between $0.04 – $0.82 depending on how well each video was doing.

An influencer with around 2 million followers on the platform might make between $9 – $38 per day. However, it is important to know that most influencers make the majority of their money from brand partnerships as well as other sponsorships.

At the moment, only creators part of the TikTok creativity program are eligible to earn money on their content. If you meet these requirements can only earn money from videos that are a minimum of one minute long and that aren’t a stitch or a duet.

If you want to learn more about how to earn money on TikTok, check out how many followers you need on TikTok to get paid, or how much money you can earn from TikTok.

