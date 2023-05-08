What does ‘blud’ mean on TikTok?

‘Blud’ is a slang term you may have encountered in videos and comment sections on TikTok, but what does this word mean, and when do you use it?

TikTok has become one of the biggest hubs of viral content on the internet, and is home to a huge number of different trends and challenges, which millions of users across the world interact with on the app.

As with any other social media platform, it also has a wide range of different slang terms, which are used by people in videos, captions, direct messages, and in comments. However, if you’re out of the loop, some of these can be confusing.

One term that you may have seen crop up at some point, whether it’s on TikTok or another popular social media app, is ‘blud.’ But what does it actually mean? Here’s everything to know.

Blud meaning on TikTok

Blud is a Jamaican slang term used to address men, and it essentially means “bro.” It appears to have derived from the term “blood brothers,” and it’s often used as an informal greeting among friends.

According to Know Your Meme, blud began among Jamaican people, purportedly as a swear word, before it was adopted by people in the UK as an alternative to “mate.”

“It’s been used in casual conversation in person and online throughout the 2000s and has gradually increased in online use throughout the late 2010s and 2020s,” the website states.

On TikTok, the slang can be found in meme videos and comment sections, as it’s used in the same way as words like “bro” and “fam.” It could also pop up in your DMs, if someone is greeting you informally or referring to another person.

If there are any other terms or phrases that are confusing you on TikTok, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the most popular terms and acronyms on the app.