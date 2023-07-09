What does TP mean on TikTok?

TP is a frequently used term on TikTok, which can have multiple possible meanings on the social media app. Here’s everything to know about what it means, and when it’s used.

TikTok has become a cultural phenomenon, offering a unique platform where users can share short video clips, dance trends, comedic sketches, and much more.

The social media app also has its own language and slang, often used in comment sections, video captions, and direct messages. Some of these terms originated elsewhere and have simply been popularized on TikTok, whereas other phrases are unique to the platform.

TP is one acronym that you may have seen while scrolling through your For You Page, and it can be used in a variety of contexts. However, there are multiple possible meanings, which could make it confusing depending on the context. Here’s everything to know.

TP meaning on TikTok

On TikTok, TP usually stands for ‘Think Positive.’ The New York slang is often used in motivational or inspirational content to encourage people to maintain a positive mindset. It’s used as a reminder to focus on the brighter side of life, especially during challenging times.

The term has found its place in the form of inspirational talks or uplifting messages in videos. For example, a TikToker might share a post discussing a recent breakup or failure, concluding with “TP” to highlight their commitment to maintaining a positive outlook despite the setback.

Similarly, the phrase might be seen in comments on such videos, where users show their support and encourage the creator to stay optimistic.

There are other definitions to TP, including ‘Toilet Paper’ and ‘Title Page.’ The context in which the term is used often determines its meaning, so it’s important to look for context clues when interpreting TP.

If there are other words or phrases being used on TikTok that confuse you, be sure to check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most popular terms.