What is a TikTok Accountant? Viral hashtag blows up with “accountant” sound

Published: 13/Feb/2021 16:43

by Charlotte Colombo
Unsplash: Solen Feyissa

TikTok

With the hashtag ‘accountant’ blowing up on TikTok, you might think that people on the app are just really excited about doing their taxes. However, the term actually means something a lot different than what you’d expect…

TikTok is known for starting various trends, memes and slang words, and ‘accountant’ is the app’s latest example of that. Regulars on the platform know that TikTok has its own unique language, and the word ‘accountant’ is no different.

With the hashtags ‘accountant’ and ‘accountantsoftiktok’ having 573.8m and 47.2m views respectively, it is safe to assume that ‘accountant’ on TikTok means more than filing financial records.

The term ‘accountant’ on TikTok started to blow up after a video posted by TikTok user Rocky Paterra. Describing himself as a “struggling actor”, Paterra, who goes by the handle @rockysroad on the app, explained in a catchy song why he prefers to tell people he’s an accountant rather than having to go through long-winded explanations about what he does for a living.

@rockysroad

Calling all struggling actors! 🎶🎭 #musicaltheatre #broadway #actorslife #theatrekid #gayman #musicaltheatrekid #theatrekidcheck #playbill #hamiltok

♬ As An Accountant – Rocky Paterra

Some of the lyrics in the song include: “When asked by a stranger what I do I usually end up telling a lie because there’s too much to go through” and “nobody asks any questions when you say that you’re an accountant.”

Of course, people in a lot of industries can relate to not wanting to explain in full what they want to do for a living. This is why ‘accountant’ on TikTok has become largely synonymous with mature content. This can be people working online or performing in the industry in the real world too, and bringing it to a larger audience through TikTok.

The viral sound from the original video has been used by a lot of people working in the industry who want to raise awareness of some of the awkwardness that comes with explaining the kind of work they do.

@weights_n_freedom

It be like that tho😂 my OF is @cakes_n_freedom #accountant #boss #makeitrain

♬ As An Accountant – Rocky Paterra

In one popular TikTok, which has amassed over a million likes, TikTok user Savannah Glembin lip-synced to the song in a TikTok with the caption: “When you’ve made $150,ooo off of OF in less than 4 months but don’t want your family to know.”

In an interview with Buzzfeed News about his song, Paterra said: “It made me realize that the song can function as an anthem for any line of work that you might not always want to have conversations with people about. Explaining the struggling actor life sometimes comes with its own awkward and annoying dialogue, and I’m sure that’s true for lots of other industries as well, so I’m just happy that my song can set a comedic tone for this scenario.”

How to get the ‘accountant’ sound on TikTok?

If you want to use the iconic ‘accountant’ song in some of your own TikTok content, you can do so in a few very easy steps:

  1. Search for ‘accountant’ on the app
  2. Go to the ‘Sounds’ section on TikTok
  3. Select the option at the top of the list entitled ‘I’m an Accountant’

Have fun!

Not a Content House rebrands after managers “removed” for misconduct allegations

Published: 13/Feb/2021 16:13

by Georgina Smith
Not a Content House in their first video as Just a House
YouTube: Just a House

Five members of the content house formerly known as Not a Content House have announced they are rebranding to ‘Just a House,’ after two managers were “removed” following allegations of misconduct against them.

Not a Content House launched in August of 2020, but, after only six months, the house is set for a drastic change.

When several members of the creator collective began to leave, it became apparent that many of the girls who were part of the group were not happy with the way they were being treated, having been put into uncomfortable situations by two managers in particular.

The girls claimed they were “forced” to do ‘house deliverables’ — promotional activities where the profits would go to the house, and not the individuals creators. “If we didn’t do these house deliverables, our phones would be blown up, we would get things taken away, we would get threats, we’d get threatened to be kicked out,” they said in an explanation video.

The Not a Content House pose together
Instagram: Not a Content House
Not a Content House was formed in August 2020.

This was among other stories of offensive or inappropriate behavior, though the creators clarified, “the entire company has been very good, and it was two people who did all this to us, who had a lot of power over us.”

For a short while, it looked as though the house would be closing down for good, but a February 13 video has shown that some of the girls are returning with a rebrand.

The new name is Just a House, and at least for the time being the lineup consists of Devyn Winkler, Cynthia Parker (who was in Canada at the time of recording the video), Sab Quesada, Anna Shumate, and Eva Cudmore.

They revealed that the two managers who they had issues with, who they name as Chase and Amir, “don’t work for [them] anymore,” and wrote in the description of the video, “some management members have been removed, and people’s roles changed.”

The stars reiterated that “there’s nothing wrong with the whole company, it’s a ginormous company, it was just the people that were managing the content houses,” and revealed that they would be moving to a new place in addition to rebranding.

The news these creators are sticking together will come as a relief to fans who have supported the group since the start, with many excited to see how Just a House will continue to develop.