How to use TikTok Stories: New pilot feature being tested

TikTok are piloting a ‘stories’ feature that will allow users to upload images or clips that vanish after 24 hours, in a similar style to Snapchat and Instagram.

While the concept of social media ‘stories’ was an idea made popular by the app Snapchat, countless platforms have gone on to integrate the idea into their own sites since then, such as Instagram, Facebook, and more.

Even Twitter created their own version of stories called ‘Fleets,’ but the feature was eventually abandoned.

Now, ByteDance-owned platform TikTok is looking to implement their own version of the feature, with TikTok Stories.

Social Media Consultant Matt Navarra posted about the feature to Twitter, highlighting what the feature looks like to those who have access.

More screenshots of TikTok Stories pic.twitter.com/1PVfgJ9YWT — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 4, 2021

How to get TikTok Stories

As the feature is currently only in the pilot stage, that means that only a select few users currently have access to the feature. It is reportedly only available in a few small non-US markets at the moment, but if all goes well it means others could be in with a chance of using the feature in the future.

If you are one of the lucky ones to get the feature early, there should be a Stories tab at the left side of the screen on your For You Page that you can swipe to.

From there you can either click on the ‘create’ button to make your first story, or tap on any other stories to view them.

With the pilot being relatively new, it’s not clear how long it will take to make its way to more users, or if it will even be a success. But as Twitter has shown with its attempt at Fleets, it could go either way.