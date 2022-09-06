TikTok has paved the way for acronyms to become popular. The latest one making rounds is WYLL – but what does it mean?

People have been using slang terms and acronyms for a long time, but there are a few that not many are aware of.

One of them happens to be WYLL, a term that has slowly been taking over the social media app TikTok. If you are wondering what it stands for, here is an explainer.

What does WYLL mean on TikTok?

According to FreshersLive, WYLL stands for “What You Look Like,” and is heavily used on both TikTok and Snapchat. The acronym is mostly used when a person wants to know more about another individual they have been interacting with.

There are several ways in which you can give answers to this question. For example, you could reply to it by sharing a photo or video of yourself.

On Snapchat, however, people answer the question by using their Bitmoji to describe themselves. A Bitmoji lets users create a personalized emoji that they can share on the app.

People who want others to know more about their personality can also use this question to share their personality traits. There are no right or wrong answers to the question.

Unlike many popular abbreviations on TikTok, such as FFR, ASMR, and ALR, WYLL is rarely included in videos or hashtags. It’s mainly used when Direct Messaging users to get to know them better.

Judging by the videos posted using the WYLL hashtag, many users are not a fan of it, as they mock anyone that uses the question when messaging them.

If there are other popular acronyms or slang terms on TikTok that you are confused about, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most trendy terms.