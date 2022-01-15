What does ‘mid’ mean on TikTok?

People’s TikTok For You Pages are being flooded with the word ‘mid’ thanks to a viral clip of pro wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman — but what does the term actually mean?

As with any popular social media platform, TikTok is often the place where new slang or inside jokes gain traction and start spreading to the furthest corners of the internet.

In the past, this has included terms like FYP, POV, accountant, and more, which continue to be used widely across the platform to this day.

But the latest addition to the TikTok vocabulary list, ‘mid,’ has got some people confused.

Advertisement

People have been using it to refer to anything from Netflix shows they’ve watched or fast food they’ve ordered, and it’s generally used to describe something as mediocre, or unimpressive.

Where does ‘mid’ come from on TikTok

Although the word may have been around previously, the use of ‘mid’ on TikTok is widely believed to have been popularized by a video of pro wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman dissing the Midwest.

“It’s called the Midwest, because every single thing in it is mid,” he says. “Skyline Chili. Mid. Your Cincinnati Reds who haven’t won a World Series since 1990. Mid. And every single person who lives here, is mid.”

Advertisement

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

In particular, people are using the viral sound of this clip pitched up to roast some of their least favorite things, and at least one version of the audio has over 170,000 videos attached to it.

Now, even if people aren’t specifically participating in that viral trend, the word has made its way into many users’ slang vocabulary, and is appearing in countless videos across the platform.

Thanks to how popular that clip was, there’s a good chance that ‘mid’ could be sticking around on TikTok for a while.