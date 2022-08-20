While scrolling through TikTok there’s a chance that at some point you may have come across the term ‘1437’ — but what is the meaning of this seemingly random string of numbers?

TikTok is experiencing a constant rise in popularity as the app continues to be the center of viral content online, acting as the source for many of the internet’s most popular memes and trends.

Like any other social media app, there are a number of different slang terms that people use every day, whether that’s acronyms to make typing quicker and easier, or words that take on an entirely different meaning.

One term you may have seen used across TikTok is ‘1437.’ It has been used in a variety of different contexts, from meaningful relationship quotes, to comments aimed at particular people.

However, if you are out of the loop, it could understandably be a bit confusing.

What does 1437 mean on TikTok?

The seemingly random string of numbers ‘1437’ actually means ‘I love you forever’ on TikTok. TikTok isn’t the first place the term has been used, but it has been popularised again on the short form video app.

The numbers relate to how many letters are in each word: ‘I’ is one letter, ‘love’ is four letters, ‘you’ has three letters, and ‘forever’ has seven letters.

For this reason, it makes it a slightly more subtle way to tell someone you love them, or to talk about love in whatever context you want to. Many people have used the term as part of videos with deep quotes about love and relationships.

For example, one user wrote: “On good terms or not, always remember 1437.”

If there are other TikTok terms that you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to find out about popular slang words on the app.