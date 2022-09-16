You’ve probably seen GRWM while browsing TikTok, whether that’s as a hashtag or in a video — but what does this term actually mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok continues to be one of the best places to find viral content online, and like many other social media platforms, the app is full of a whole host of different slang terms and acronyms which people use in their posts, comments, and messages.

GRWM is one term that you may have seen used frequently on not just TikTok, but other platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

The acronym is particularly popular within the fashion and beauty communities across all these platforms, but what exactly does it mean? Here’s what you need to know.

What does GRWM mean on TikTok?

On TikTok, and other platforms like Instagram and YouTube, GRWM usually stands for ‘Get Ready With Me.’

A ‘Get Ready With Me’ video usually follows a creator as they walk viewers through a particular part of their routine. This can be anything from doing their makeup and hair in the morning to their evening routine before bed.

These videos have become hugely popular on the internet, with many of them on TikTok garnering millions of views and likes from interested followers.

You may see people use the term GRWM in their video caption or in the on-screen text on the app, as well as in the tags section. Just search ‘GRWM’ on TikTok to find thousands of videos of people showing you their routines.

If there are any other popular TikTok terms you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the platform’s most popular slang.