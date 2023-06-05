What does LWK mean on TikTok?

While browsing your TikTok For You Page, you may have stumbled across the term LWK — but what exactly does it mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

In the dynamic realm of TikTok, acronyms and phrases often become popular overnight, leaving many users playing catch up to understand the latest trends.

Some of these have originated on TikTok, but many of them predate the short-form video app, and are frequently used across a number of different platforms such as Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, and more.

LWK is one term you might have come across on these apps, whether that’s in a video caption, comment section, or direct message. If you’re out of the loop, here’s everything to know about what it means and when it is used.

LWK meaning on TikTok

On social media, LWK is an acronym for ‘Low Key.’ This term is typically used to subtly indicate agreement or to express a mild, understated, or subdued feeling or opinion about something.

It’s derived from the slang term “low key,” which has been widely used informally to describe something that is intentionally kept quiet or not emphasized.

For example, a TikToker could post a video trying a new food trend and use the caption “LWK love this.” This simply means that they’re quietly, but genuinely, enjoying the new trend. They’re not making a grand declaration of love, but rather sharing a more understated appreciation.

While it is commonly used on TikTok, LWK is by no means unique to the platform and has been used for years on other popular apps such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat.

If there are any other phrases or slang terms on TikTok that you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the most popular words on the app.