What does GNG mean on TikTok?

You may have seen the term GNG pop up on social media platforms such as TikTok, Twitter, Snapchat, and more — but what does it mean? Here’s everything to know.

TikTok is arguably the most popular platform for short-form video content, which ranges from comedy skits, to dance trends, to life hacks, and much more.

The app has also spawned its own culture and language, influenced by the diversity of its user base and their creativity. This has resulted in an endless stream of slang terms and acronyms being created and shared, often going viral in their own right.

These acronyms can make communicating quicker and easier, however, if you’re out of the loop, some of them can be quite confusing

One term that you may have spotted at some point while using TikTok is GNG, but what does it actually mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

GNG meaning on TikTok

GNG is an acronym that stands for ‘Gang,’ often used to refer to a group or community of users on TikTok. In popular slang, ‘gang’ doesn’t necessarily imply any criminal connotations. Instead, it refers to a squad of people, or close friends.

For example, someone might post a video with their friends and use the “GNG” hashtag to signify their close-knit relationship or teamwork.

Alternatively, a content creator might refer to their followers as their GNG, showing a sense of friendship and connection with them. The acronym is similar to the slang ‘Fam,’ which is often used to describe a close circle of friends.

In some instances, GNG could also mean ‘Going.’ However, the above definition is generally more common to see on TikTok.

