What does ABG mean on TikTok?

If you’re an avid TikTok user, you have probably seen the term ‘ABG’ pop up on your For You Page, often in captions of videos. But what does it mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

Over the years, the short-form video app TikTok has emerged as a unique place for users to express themselves, create new trends, and spread cultural phenomena.

Like every other social media platform, there are a number of different terms and expressions that are used frequently on TikTok, ranging from time-saving acronyms to popular niche terms.

The term ABG is the latest phenomenon to take over users’ For You Pages, but despite the hashtag for the word amassing over 3.3 billion views, many people don’t know what it actually means.

ABG meaning on TikTok

ABG is an acronym that stands for ‘Asian Baby Girl.’ This term originates from Asian-American youth culture and is used to describe a certain type of young Asian woman who is characterized by specific fashion and lifestyle choices.

These young women typically wear excessive makeup and tattoos, sport revealing clothes, drink boba, and are often perceived as outgoing and sociable.

ABG is also associated with enjoying nightlife, owning luxury goods, and being seen as attractive and stylish. It’s an archetype that often emphasizes a balance between traditional Asian family values and westernized modern youth culture.

According to TikToker youngqim, the label was historically used to refer to Asian girls who are gang-affiliated. “I’m talking about – usually their boyfriends are drug dealers, they may have a coke addiction,” he explained. “But nowadays, ABG has a much more loose definition.”

On the short-form video app, most girls use the term in a lighthearted fashion, often to show off their edgy, baddie-esque aesthetic, and to share tutorials on how to achieve the bold look.

If there are any other acronyms or words that are confusing you, you can always check out our guide here to learn all about TikTok’s most popular terms.