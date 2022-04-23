What does ‘rizz’ mean on TikTok? Kai Cenat slang explained

TikTok users introduce us to both hilarious and bizarre slang every day, and now the slang term ‘rizz’ from Kai Cenat is taking the platform by storm.

It can be difficult keeping up with all the variations of internet slang that have appeared with the advent of TikTok. Whether it is the mystery of ‘chupagetti’ or finding yourself ‘ratioed’, TikTok users are now adding the slang term ‘rizz’ to their vocabulary.

However, if you’re not a fan of social media personality Kai Cenat, you might be finding yourself completely confused.

Rizz meaning on TikTok

Of course, when it comes to TikTok, different slang isn’t exclusive to the platform and largely depends on the context it’s used within. For TikTokers looking to add ‘rizz’ to their interactions, they may be looking for romance, as the term refers to impressing a desirable other.

Made popular by Twitch streamer and YouTube content creator Kai Cenat, ‘rizz’ has often been used by the creator to describe his skills when it comes to impressing women.

Since July 2021, Kai Cenat has been overseeing the ‘Rizz Academy’, which is devoted to helping improve the romantic skills of his friends. But if they want to get serious about finding that special connection, they’ll need to achieve one of three ‘rizz grades’ from Cenat: W, V, and L.

L is undoubtedly the worst, with W signaling a ‘win’ for your efforts.

‘Unspoken rizz’ is more specific and “very rare” according to Cenat, with this term implying that a person’s physical appearance is enough to woo a potential partner.

And there you have it, now you’re ready to get out there and improve your ‘rizz’ game.