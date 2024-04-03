What does FW mean on TikTok?

If you’ve seen the acronym FW used on TikTok, or other apps like Snapchat or Twitter, you may be confused about its meaning. Here’s everything to know.

TikTok is rife with slang terms and time-saving acronyms stemming from within the communities on the app itself, or spreading from other popular platforms.

FW is an acronym that has been circulating on the internet for a while, and has been used across various social media apps, like Snapchat and Twitter, so it’s no surprise that it’s made its way onto TikTok as well.

If you’ve ever seen this term pop up in a video caption, direct message, or comment on the short-form video platform, here’s everything you need to know about what it means, and when it is used.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov

FW meaning on TikTok

FW usually stands for ‘F*ck With,’ a colloquial expression that means to like, agree with, support, or enjoy something or someone. It conveys a positive association or alignment with a person, idea, or thing.

Article continues after ad

For example, a TikTok user might comment “I really FW this song” to express their enjoyment of the music featured in a video. Or, someone might post a clip with the caption “FW people who stand up for what they believe in,” to indicate their admiration for people who are assertive in their convictions.

The usage of this acronym can also extend to more personal endorsements, such as “I FW your vibe,” complimenting someone’s personality or general aura.

Article continues after ad

Although that is the most common meaning of FW, there are some other things it could also stand for, such as ‘Forward,’ ‘Flash Warning,’ or ‘Future Wife.’

If there are other acronyms or phrases being used on TikTok that you are confused about, check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most popular terms.