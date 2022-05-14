What does IB mean on TikTok?

If you spend a lot of time on TikTok, you may have seen people using the term ‘IB’ — but what does it mean, and when do you use it? Here’s everything you need to know.

Short-form video platform TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms of the past few years, and is often the source of some of the internet’s most viral trends.

With so many users, the app has developed a whole range of different inside jokes, memes, and references that make frequent appearances in comment sections across the app.

This includes a host of slang terms or acronyms, including words like FYP, PFP, ‘mid,’ and more. However, if you’re out of the loop, some of these slang words can be confusing.

IB is one of the many acronyms that are used on the site, and you may have seen some of your favorite creators using the term in their description or caption if they’re recreating a popular trend. But what exactly does it mean?

‘IB’ meaning on TikTok

While IB can have multiple different meanings, on TikTok it is often used to mean ‘Inspired By.’ This is usually used to give credit to another creator for starting a trend, or for inspiring the person using the acronym to make a similar video of their own.

It may sometimes be used instead of DC which has the meaning of ‘Dance Credit’ and is used to ensure that the choreography for a popular dance trend is attributed to the correct person.

You will usually see IB in the description of a video, both capitalized and non-capitalized, and will immediately precede someone’s username.

However, in some contexts, it can refer to IB or International Baccalaureate classes, if students want to share their experiences using the hashtag.

