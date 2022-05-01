‘Moots’ is one of those words that pop up often on platforms like TikTok and Twitter, but it may be confusing for those out of the loop. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

Within the past couple of years, short-form video platform TikTok has become a hub of viral content on the internet, and is gaining new users rapidly every day.

There have been a whole range of viral trends and communities that have emerged from the app, and that includes a number of different slang terms that are commonly used in videos and in comment sections. Sometimes these words originate from TikTok, and sometimes they are brought over from other platforms.

‘Moots’ is a word you may have seen people using on TikTok as well as other platforms like Twitter, but if you’re out of the loop, it might not be clear exactly what the term means.

Here’s what you need to know.

What does ‘moots’ mean on TikTok and Twitter?

‘Moots’ is actually just short for the word ‘mutuals,’ which is a way of referring to people who you follow, and who also follow you back on any given platform.

This is a common way of referring to friends or acquaintances you’ve made via social media, so you’ll often see it in posts or comments from people who are either talking about, or directly addressing their mutual followers.

Often, particularly on Twitter, some users will actively seek out mutuals by putting out a post that lists some of their main interests and what they post about, in the hopes of finding like-minded fans to befriend online.

On TikTok, many use ‘moots’ as a hashtag in the description of their videos in an attempt to find more mutuals.

If you are finding other TikTok terminology such as FYP, PFP, ‘mid,’ and more confusing, we’ve gathered the app’s most common slang words and their definitions here.