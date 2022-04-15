What does ASL mean on TikTok?

While browsing comment sections on TikTok, you may have come across the phrase ‘ASL’ or ‘asl’ — but what does it actually mean?

As with any social media platform, a whole new set of vocabulary has emerged from the many trends, references, and inside jokes that populate TikTok, with whole comment sections sometimes being flooded with the same obscure word.

This can be confusing for people first starting out on TikTok, or even those who have been on the platform for a while, and you may be left wondering what people are talking about.

ASL or ‘asl’ is one such term that has been used on TikTok frequently, however, the acronym can take on a whole host of different meanings.

ASL meaning on TikTok

First, it’s worth noting that some of the below meanings are not exclusive to TikTok, and which definition is being used in any given TikTok video or comment will differ depending on the context.

The latest definition that has confused a large number of social media users, is ‘as hell.’ When used in this context, it will usually be written in lower case. Some have taken to the abbreviation and have started using it in their posts both on and off TikTok, whereas others are less keen on the idea.

i hate when ppl type idky bc why starts with a w but at least it’s not as bad as ppl typing asl for ‘as hell’ 🥴 — Tori Nicks 2.0 🛰 (@MajestyRia) April 14, 2022

i will never recognize ‘asl’ as ‘as hell’ — OGburn™️ but 🇺🇦 (@bird_guillotine) April 11, 2022

Many will know ASL as primarily meaning American Sign Language, and there is a wealth of content on the app relating to it, including lessons, tutorials, and song covers. Usually, in this context, it will be written in all caps.

Another popular meaning of the word is ‘age, sex, location,’ though this abbreviation could be considered outdated to some.

ASL is far from the only acronym or slang term that is confusing thousands of people across TikTok. Terms like POV, mid, and accountant all have their own specific meanings on the app.

If you want to find out what those terms mean, along with many more, you can check out our slang guide here.