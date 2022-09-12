Many users have encountered the popular acronym ‘IMSG’ on TikTok – but what does it mean and when is it used?

As the the social media app continues to expand with its innovative vocabulary, it’s important to decode each acronym and slang term to avoid being lost in translation.

Like many social media apps, there are a number of different slang terms that people use every day, whether that’s acronyms or words that take on an entirely different meaning.

TikTok is notable for having multiple trendy, yet confusing abbreviations and terms pop up every now and then, such as ‘AMOS,’ ‘FFR,’ and ‘1437.’ The latest acronym that has taken over the app is ‘IMSG.’ If you are unsure what this acronym means, here is an explainer.

What does IMSG mean on TikTok?

According to Pimiso, ‘IMSG’ on TikTok is short for instant message games. It refers to messaging apps like iMessage and WhatsApp, that some people use to play games with their friends.

The meaning for ‘IMSG’ can be found in the Urban Dictionary. The site shares that the No. 1 meaning for the acronym is instant message games, but it could also just be short for “iMessages.” Some people add an “s” on the end to make it “IMSGS.”

Per Pimiso, TikTok users frequently use the acronym as a method of getting a person’s phone number. Since you’ll need a person’s number in order to connect with them to play a game, many use the acronym to message people they like.

The hashtag for ‘IMSG’ is very popular on the social media app, as it has nearly 24 million views and counting. Many of the videos under the trendy hashtag include exchanges between two people using the acronym to get each other’s digits.

If there are other popular acronyms or slang terms on TikTok that you are confused about, make sure to check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most trendy terms.