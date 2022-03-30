What does ‘Need Crop’ mean on TikTok? Viral phrase confuses users

If you’ve been browsing TikTok lately, you’ve likely come across the phrase ‘we need crop’ on the app. Here’s what it means in case someone asks you to crop your video.

TikTok is the world’s leading social media platform, having surpassed even the likes of Google in sheer volume of searches last year.

As such, lingo on the site is always a hot topic. Most recently, a recipe for brownies took over comments sections across the platform for no apparent reason.

Now, another confusing term is sending users to Google for answers. Luckily, we’ve got everything you need to know about the phrase.

Advertisement

What does ‘We Need Crop’ mean on TikTok?

Usually, this comment pops up under TikToks with a ton of captions. These captions can often obscure a video, thus leading viewers to ask for a ‘cropped’ version of the clip.

Read More: Bruontheradio wants TikTok Grammys category

So, next time you come across the term ‘we need crop’ on your video, it might be best to upload a version with a clear view as to what’s happening in the TikTok.

However, this could also mean that users want a shortened version of the video in question — meaning that the clip might be longer than it needs to be.

Read More: BTS singer Jungkook just broke a TikTok record with his viral hashtag

Cutting down a video to get to the good part could be a good way to avoid people spamming ‘we need crop’ in your content.

Advertisement

How to crop a video on TikTok

To shorten a video on TikTok, all you’ll need to do is hit the ‘adjust clips’ icon on the right hand of the screen after recording your video. It’s simple from there — just use the brackets to resize your video to your desired length.

To crop the size of a TikTok, simply select your video clip, go to Edit, and click the “Crop” option.

While this might be the latest term to come up on TikTok, it’s certainly not the strangest; recently, a comment saying ‘remove miner’ was also circulating the platform.