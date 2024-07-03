What does FYP mean on TikTok? Viral slang explained

FYP is a term you’ve probably seen on TikTok a lot as the hashtag has over 5.9 billion posts. However, some users are confused as to what it means.

Like many other social media platforms, there is a wide range of different slang terms and acronyms frequently used across TikTok, including POV, PFP, and sheesh.

Some of these words and abbreviations may predate the video platform, whereas others have emerged from the platform itself. One of these is the acronym FYP. So what does it mean?

What does FYP mean?

FYP is an acronym that stands for “for you page”. It is mainly used on TikTok to refer to the tab TikTok that is filled with recommended content and videos the platform’s algorithm has created especially for you.

Article continues after ad

Some creators on the app use the hashtag #fyp to try and get their video on other users’ For You Page to help increase views and brand visibility.

Article continues after ad

If you’ve ever seen someone comment “fyp” on the platform, it simply means that the video in question appeared on their For You page on the platform.

If any other slang terms or phrases are confusing you on TikTok, you can check out our guide to learn all about the most popular terms and acronyms on the app.