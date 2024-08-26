What does YNS mean on TikTok? Viral slang “horrifies” users

TikTok is notorious for viral language that only platform users can understand, and its latest slang, “YNS,” is no different.

Though “YNS” isn’t typically used in formal writing, the slang, meaning “youth,” has become popular on TikTok.

Despite the slang evolving into everyday conversations, many TikTokers have expressed disdain for those considered YNS.

TikTok user ‘milesbaguette’ went viral for explaining how he went to the movies by himself and was surrounded by a group of 16 and 17-year-old YNS.

He said he was “horrified” when the teenagers, who were younger than him, began cackling when they saw him alone. But what really set the TikToker off was that he felt he couldn’t say anything back because the group was so young.

User ‘jonathannyc’ shared his take on the slang by creating the POV of an Uber driver who had to drive a YNS around.

As the YNS entered his car, the TikToker kindly greeted them. However, they were met with immediate disrespect. “I don’t care about none of that sh*t, bro. Be quiet and drive the car,” the YNS said.

Though it was staged, the YNS proceeded to bark orders at the TikToker and even blew smoke in his face while he was driving.

“Some of them yns ain’t even criminals they straight up villains,” wrote one in the comments.

Another TikTok, posted by user ‘wn.khi,’ showed a police car that didn’t respond to a vehicle driving past them with a group of younger-looking males hanging out of the windows.

“12 don’t want nothing to do with them YNS,” he wrote in his video. Viewers found the TikTok comical and commented on how “wild” YNS are.

Though this term is new to the platform, other slang words that have grown on the TikTok community include “SPWN,” which means “stop playing with me” as well as “MYF,” short for “my fault.”