While scrolling through TikTok videos and comment sections, you may have encountered the term PSA — but what does this term mean on TikTok? Here’s everything you need to know.

Short-form video platform TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms out there right now, and there is a constant stream of new users making accounts to browse content, and make videos of their own to share with friends and followers.

Naturally, people on the app use a range of different slang terms, phrases, and acronyms to make typing faster, or to make reference to inside jokes. Many of these words originated elsewhere, but are still hugely prevalent on TikTok.

What does PSA mean on TikTok?

PSA usually stands for Public Service Announcement, and in a standard context, it refers to a message that is aired in the interest of the public, usually to raise awareness about a certain issue.

On TikTok and other social media platforms, many people use PSA when wanting to share a piece of information with their followers.

Sometimes this can be in a more serious context, where creators genuinely want to spread a message or correct a piece of information that’s circulating on the app.

However, it can also be used in a more lighthearted way, such as when a creator wants to reveal a bit of information about themselves or talk about one of their interests.

