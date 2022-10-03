What does ISTG mean on TikTok?

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

‘ISTG’ is a popular term used by millions of people across the internet on platforms such as TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

Over the years, there have been countless popular slang terms and acronyms created by internet users, whether they were created to save time, or born from an inside joke or meme.

TikTok, in particular, has become a hub of viral content, thanks to the dozens of new trends and challenges that go viral each week.

If you’ve scrolled through a comment section on the platform, you may have found yourself confused by some of the terms or acronyms that are being used. One term, in particular, that is used frequently on the app is ISTG, and you may see this used in comments, captions, or text embedded in the videos themselves.

Here’s everything to know about what it means.

Unsplash: Olivier Bergeron TikTok continues to be a hub of viral content for millions of users.

What does ISTG mean?

ISTG is an acronym that stands for ‘I swear to god.’ The term is primarily used to emphasize a point you’re making and can reiterate anger or exasperation.

You will often see this used at either the beginning or end of sentences, for example, “ISTG I can’t take him anywhere,” meaning: “I swear to god I can’t take him anywhere.”

Some people say they originally believed ISTG to be referring to Instagram, so there is a chance you could see it in this context, but most often it is used to mean ‘I swear to god.’

ISTG is by no means a term used exclusively on TikTok, so you may see this pop up in text messages from friends, or in posts on a number of other social media platforms, like Twitter or Instagram.

