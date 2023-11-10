Best MW3 guns to use on launch weekend: Gun tier list

It’s still early to clearly define an MW3 meta, but we did our best to put together a list of the best MW3 guns to use over the launch weekend.

Modern Warfare 3 is finally here, meaning it’s time to grind camos, unlock everything, and find the best new weapons. But this is also the first time some players will load into an MW2 (2009) map. As we know, MW3 remasters all 16 iconic environments.

Turning our attention to the game’s meta, this year presents a new challenge. For the first time in Call of Duty history, all weapons carry over from the previous game. So, in total, there are 114 weapons available in MW3 at launch, comprising 37 new weapons and 77 weapons returning from Modern Warfare 2.

Our attention for this list is on the best MW3 guns, but our guide on the best MW2 weapons will give you a general idea of which loadouts to keep in mind. With that all out of the way, let’s jump right into your rankings.

Best meta Modern Warfare 3 weapons, ranked

5. SVA 545

Activision

Attachments

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S

Shadowstrike Suppressor S Optic: MK.3 Reflector

MK.3 Reflector Stock: Mane V6

Mane V6 Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

Chewk Angled Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Perks

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Battle Rage

Think of the SVA 545 as a versatile weapon, but master of none in MW3. The AR packs a punch and shines in medium to long-range engagements. If you are loading into Modern Warfare 3 for the first time, this is the perfect weapon to help get your feet wet, as it’s extremely easy to use and gets the job done in most gunfights.

For everything that the SVA 545 does, some other weapons just offer a little bit more that pushes them over the top. It’s one of the best guns in MW3, but there are better options.

4. DG-58

Activision

Attachments

Muzzle: Casus Brake

Casus Brake Barrel: OG-56 LS18 Barrel

OG-56 LS18 Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: MK. 3 Reflector

MK. 3 Reflector Comb: FSS Last Stand Comb

Perks

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stim

If you were a fan of the M8A7 in Black Ops 3, you will absolutely love MW3’s DG-58. There is nothing more satisfying than two tapping enemies with this burst rifle. Don’t be surprised if this weapon even receives a nerf soon, as it dominates multiplayer lobbies.

Community members will surely appreciate a burst rifle holding a place in the meta for what feels like forever. But semi-automatic weapons aren’t for everyone, so we won’t put it any higher than four for now. If you’re keen on semi-automatic weapons, though, this could compete with other guns higher up for you as one of MW3’s best guns.

3. Striker

Activision

Attachments

Muzzle: Sbruen Cubic Comp

Sbruen Cubic Comp Ammunition: 9mm High Velocity

9mm High Velocity Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support

Bruen Heavy Support Rear Grip: Tacgrip

Tacgrip Stock: Lachmann BR400

Perks

Perks

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stim

All signs pointed toward the Striker being the best gun in MW3 after running rampant in the beta. However, the devs stepped in and decreased the weapon’s damage and ADS times. Despite that, we still believe this is the best SMG in the game and one of MW3’s best guns.

In saying that, it’s an AR world, and we are just living in it. Until something drastic changes, MW3’s meta will mostly be dominated by rifles, as they can compete at any range.

2. MCW (ACR)

Activision

Attachments

Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Barrel: 16.5” MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

16.5” MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider

L4R Flash Hider Underbarrel: XTEN TX-12 Handstop

XTEN TX-12 Handstop Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

Perks

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stim

Everyone’s favorite ACR returns triumphantly in MW3 with a new name, the MCW. Unfortunatley, the AR failed to deliver the same devastating power we all know and love in the beta. But fortunately, the devs stepped in and buffed the AR’s bullet velocity by 18% on launch day.

No weapon quite comes close to touching the Holger 556, considering what the monstrous AR is capable of. But this is the next best option if you want something a tad more mobile.

1. Holger 556 (G36C)

Activision

Attachments

Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5

XTEN Phantom-5 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: Intruder Grip

Intruder Grip Stock: RB Addle Assault Stock

Watch out because the Holger 556 is here and nearly unstoppable. This AR has scared community members so much that the weapon is already starting to get banned in pro tournaments, and it’s easy to see why it’s the best gun in MW3.

The Holger 556 shreds through enemies despite there being a slower TTK. Players will have to adjust for slightly slower mobility, but the AR dominates at every range and is sure to cause many headaches for enemies who try to fight back.

What is the best gun in MW3?

As showcased above, we believe the Holger 556 is the best weapon in MW3. Players probably expected to see the MCW or Striker on top instead, but no other gun really comes close to this AR when it comes to sheer ability.

Be aware that every playstyle, map, and game mode naturally favors certain types of weapons, so the Holger 556 might not be the best gun for you. Even so, it’s the best all-around weapon that offers a bit of everything.