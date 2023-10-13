Modern Warfare 3 best settings on PC for FPS, graphics, visibility, more

The performance of Modern Warfare 3 on your PC can be greatly affected by your settings. It’s essential to optimize your settings for the best possible performance. Here are the most optimal settings to maximize your experience.

PC users were given access to MW3 for the first time on October 12, alongside Xbox users. All Call of Duty games are resource heavy on PCs. This means that having the right settings to match your setup is essential.

Article continues after ad

There are three columns of settings that can be adjusted in MW3 – Display, Quality and View. With so many setting options to choose from, it can be confusing to decide which is best and how it may impact your gameplay.

Article continues after ad

Activision has provided minimum PC specs that determine whether a player’s machine can run the game. Regardless of how well the PC performs, these suggested settings are the best to get the most out of your game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Display Settings for Modern Warfare 3

Dexerto

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive – Best for latency reduction

– Best for latency reduction Display Monitor: Choose your primary display with the highest refresh rate

Choose your with the highest refresh rate Display Adapter: This is just your graphics card

This is just Screen Refresh rate: Maximum for your monitor (144hz, 240hz, etc.)

for your monitor (144hz, 240hz, etc.) Display Resolution: Set this to 1080p – If you have a top end GPU, you could use 1440p, but 1080p will be better for FPS. 4K is not recommended as it will significantly impact FPS.

Set this to – If you have a top end GPU, you could use 1440p, but 1080p will be better for FPS. 4K is not recommended as it will significantly impact FPS. Aspect Ratio: Automatic (16:9)

(16:9) V-Sync: Off

Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom

Gameplay Custom Frame Rate Limit: 300

Menu Custom Frame Rate Limit: 90

Out of focus Custom Frame Rate Limit: 30

Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

Brightness: Preference

Focus Mode: Off

Invidia Reflex Low Latency: On+Boost

Quality Settings

Dexerto

Quality Presets: Custom

Render Resolution: 100

Upscaling / Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS

FidelityFX CAS Strength: 100 – This will make the game sharper without impacting FPS much at all.

– This will make the game sharper without impacting FPS much at all. Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

Anti-Aliasing Quality: Normal – Setting this to Low will improve FPS marginally, but the quality improvement of Normal is probably worth it.

– Setting this to Low will improve FPS marginally, but the quality improvement of Normal is probably worth it. VRAM Scale Target: 90 – You want to use the max VRAM available.

– You want to use the Variable Rate Shading: Off

Texture Resolution: Normal

Texture Filter Anisotropic: High – FPS barely affected by this higher setting

– FPS barely affected by this higher setting Depth of Field: Off

Detail Quality Level: Normal

Particle Resolution: Very Low

Bullet Impacts: Preference

Persistent Effects: Off

Shady Quality: Low

On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Local Texture Streaming Quality: Low

Shadow Quality: Low

Screen Space Shadows: Off

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Screen Space Reflections: Off

State Reflection Quality: Low

Tessellation: Off

Terrain Memory: Medium

Volumetric Quality: Low

Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Weather Grid Volumes: Low

Water Quality: Default

View

Dexerto

Field of View: 100 – Although this number varies depending on your preference

– Although this number varies depending on ADS Field of View: Affected

Weapon Field of View: Default

Vehicle Field of View: Default

World Motion Blur: Off

Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Film Grain: Zero / 0.0

Those are the best Modern Warfare 3 settings on PC to maximize your FPS while still allowing you to enjoying good graphical fidelity.

Alternatively, another way to increase your FPS is to get a more powerful graphics card, so check out our list of the current best GPUs. You should also make sure you have the latest graphics drivers installed.