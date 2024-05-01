Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded patch notes: MORS & RAM-9 nerfs, HRM-9 buff, more

Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded is here, and the update introduces a variety of new modes, maps, and even brings back a fan-favorite weapon. Here are the full patch notes for MW3 Season 3 Reloaded.

Continuing from where Season 3 left off, Season 3 Reloaded introduces a range of new content for players to try out.

Although this update isn’t quite as big as its predecessor, Sledgehammer Games has still added a lot. The new additions include two new multiplayer modes, two maps, and the return of the iconic BAL-27 from Advanced Warfare.

These are all the big changes and full patch notes for MW3 Season 3 Reloaded.

Two new multiplayer maps

With Season 3 adding four new maps to the map list it’s only natural that Season 3 Reloaded would continue that form. The new update does just that by introducing two more maps: Checkpoint and Grime.

Here’s what you can expect from the new multiplayer maps:

Checkpoint – A medium-sized 6v6 map repurposed from the Stronghold POI on Rebirth Island. This modified area has had much of its high ground and upper walkways sealed off forcing you to fight on the floor for map control.

Grime – A medium-sized 6v6 map set in an abandoned corner of London. This grimy dockside lives up to its name as a derelict urban location with murky waters and dirty streets.

New 6v6 game modes

MW3 Season 3 Reloaded also adds three new 6v6 game modes to play. These new modes are Arcade, Escort, and Minefield, with both bringing new ideas that have never been featured in Call of Duty before.

Here’s what to expect from MW3’s new game modes:

Arcade – Fight for control of weapons kitted with game-changing modifiers available for pickup around the map, all the while not forgetting to PTFO.

Escort – In a game of strength and endurance, each team gets a turn to escort a MAW to its destination as the opposing team tries to stop it at all costs.

Minefield – Watch your step! Deadly mines are deployed at the death site of players, triggered by the presence of the fallen player’s team.

MW3 Season 3 Reloaded full patch notes

Global

Customization

Resolved an issue preventing the Wheelson-HS Killstreak from running over enemies while the Fire Breather Skin is equipped.

Slash Damage Tracers on the Dino Might Blueprint will now consistently play.

Improved visual effects when removing the Barrel from the Viral Ignition Blueprint.

Weapon Prestige Camos

In Season 3 Reloaded, we’re introducing Weapon Prestige Camos, a new progression system for players to flex mastery of their favorite weaponry in Modern Warfare III.

To unlock a Weapon Prestige Camo, players must earn a set amount of Weapon XP for any weapon of choice, including those carried forward from MWII. Weapon Prestige Camos are earned on a per-weapon basis, rewarding commitment and giving those of you completionists a grind to keep you busy for Seasons to come.

Our debut Weapon Prestige Camo is One Trick. Unlocked upon earning 150,000 Weapon XP, this camo coats the entire surface of your weapon in molten gold – and yes, it’s animated.

You can expect to see a new Weapon Prestige Camo in each of the remaining Seasons ahead. We look forward to seeing which weapons you choose first for your journey to prestige!

Multiplayer

UIX

Increased the number of allowed favorite Attachments from 10 to 30.

Weekly Challenges that reward an Aftermarket Part will now display the base Weapon in the information modal.

Added Locked and Unlocked filter options to Calling Cards in the Customization menu.

Bug Fixes Unlocked Calling Cards that required Challenge completion once again indicate the fulfilled criteria. Resolved an issue causing the Customization menu to not appear properly on ultrawide displays. Addressed an exploit allowing multiple Attachments to be equipped to a single slot on a Weapon in the Gunsmith. Quick Equip option in Bundles is once again available while using a mouse and keyboard input device. Pros and Cons are no longer hidden when viewing locked Attachments. Prompt to perform a Finishing Move on enemy Operators is now visible while using a Juggernaut Recon. Weapon ammo count no longer disappears after performing a Finishing Move while using a Juggernaut Recon. Bomb Drone Killcams no longer display overlapping overlay effects.



Gameplay

In Hardpoint, increased preference for spawns further from enemies and nearer to spawn points recently used by a teammate.

Bug Fixes Weapons with a charged fire ability now function properly when the Manual Fire Behavior option is set to Hold. Swapping from tac-stance to aiming down sight will no longer cause a jarring recoil animation.



Progression