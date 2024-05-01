Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded patch notes: MORS & RAM-9 nerfs, HRM-9 buff, more

Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded patch notes: MORS & RAM-9 nerfs, HRM-9 buff, moreActivision
Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded is here, and the update introduces a variety of new modes, maps, and even brings back a fan-favorite weapon. Here are the full patch notes for MW3 Season 3 Reloaded.
Continuing from where Season 3 left off, Season 3 Reloaded introduces a range of new content for players to try out.
Although this update isn’t quite as big as its predecessor, Sledgehammer Games has still added a lot. The new additions include two new multiplayer modes, two maps, and the return of the iconic BAL-27 from Advanced Warfare.
These are all the big changes and full patch notes for MW3 Season 3 Reloaded.
Two new multiplayer maps
With Season 3 adding four new maps to the map list it’s only natural that Season 3 Reloaded would continue that form. The new update does just that by introducing two more maps: Checkpoint and Grime.
Here’s what you can expect from the new multiplayer maps:
- Checkpoint – A medium-sized 6v6 map repurposed from the Stronghold POI on Rebirth Island. This modified area has had much of its high ground and upper walkways sealed off forcing you to fight on the floor for map control.
- Grime – A medium-sized 6v6 map set in an abandoned corner of London. This grimy dockside lives up to its name as a derelict urban location with murky waters and dirty streets.
New 6v6 game modes
MW3 Season 3 Reloaded also adds three new 6v6 game modes to play. These new modes are Arcade, Escort, and Minefield, with both bringing new ideas that have never been featured in Call of Duty before.
Here’s what to expect from MW3’s new game modes:
- Arcade – Fight for control of weapons kitted with game-changing modifiers available for pickup around the map, all the while not forgetting to PTFO.
- Escort – In a game of strength and endurance, each team gets a turn to escort a MAW to its destination as the opposing team tries to stop it at all costs.
- Minefield – Watch your step! Deadly mines are deployed at the death site of players, triggered by the presence of the fallen player’s team.
MW3 Season 3 Reloaded full patch notes
Global
Customization
- Resolved an issue preventing the Wheelson-HS Killstreak from running over enemies while the Fire Breather Skin is equipped.
- Slash Damage Tracers on the Dino Might Blueprint will now consistently play.
- Improved visual effects when removing the Barrel from the Viral Ignition Blueprint.
Weapon Prestige Camos
In Season 3 Reloaded, we’re introducing Weapon Prestige Camos, a new progression system for players to flex mastery of their favorite weaponry in Modern Warfare III.
To unlock a Weapon Prestige Camo, players must earn a set amount of Weapon XP for any weapon of choice, including those carried forward from MWII. Weapon Prestige Camos are earned on a per-weapon basis, rewarding commitment and giving those of you completionists a grind to keep you busy for Seasons to come.
Our debut Weapon Prestige Camo is One Trick. Unlocked upon earning 150,000 Weapon XP, this camo coats the entire surface of your weapon in molten gold – and yes, it’s animated.
You can expect to see a new Weapon Prestige Camo in each of the remaining Seasons ahead. We look forward to seeing which weapons you choose first for your journey to prestige!
Multiplayer
UIX
- Increased the number of allowed favorite Attachments from 10 to 30.
- Weekly Challenges that reward an Aftermarket Part will now display the base Weapon in the information modal.
- Added Locked and Unlocked filter options to Calling Cards in the Customization menu.
- Bug Fixes
- Unlocked Calling Cards that required Challenge completion once again indicate the fulfilled criteria.
- Resolved an issue causing the Customization menu to not appear properly on ultrawide displays.
- Addressed an exploit allowing multiple Attachments to be equipped to a single slot on a Weapon in the Gunsmith.
- Quick Equip option in Bundles is once again available while using a mouse and keyboard input device.
- Pros and Cons are no longer hidden when viewing locked Attachments.
- Prompt to perform a Finishing Move on enemy Operators is now visible while using a Juggernaut Recon.
- Weapon ammo count no longer disappears after performing a Finishing Move while using a Juggernaut Recon.
- Bomb Drone Killcams no longer display overlapping overlay effects.
Gameplay
- In Hardpoint, increased preference for spawns further from enemies and nearer to spawn points recently used by a teammate.
- Bug Fixes
- Weapons with a charged fire ability now function properly when the Manual Fire Behavior option is set to Hold.
- Swapping from tac-stance to aiming down sight will no longer cause a jarring recoil animation.
Progression
- Resolved an issue preventing the DG-58 Miro Barrel Attachment from unlocking.
- Kills without reloading Challenges will no longer continue to track between matches.
- DM56 Priceless Camo Challenge description once again matches the tracking requirements.
- 6 Star
- Transparent glass doors in the Security area have been swapped with opaque glass doors to better communicate the lack of penetrability.
- Added bullet collision to the DJ booth in the Club to prevent unintended kills through the wall.
- Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawns.
- P1: Club
- P2: Garden (New)
- P3: Lightwell (New)
- P4: Infinity Pool (New)
- P5: Security (New)
- Emergency
- Added additional spawn points in Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint.
- Growhouse
- Polished environment in several areas of the map where there were visual glitches and inconsistencies.
- Invasion
- Added an additional spawn point near P3 in Hardpoint.
- Karachi
- Added additional spawn points near P3 in Hardpoint.
- Infected
- Limited-time holiday variant of the mode icon is no longer used.
- One in the Chamber
- Radar pings are no longer active until three alive players remain.
- BP50
- Increased hipfire spread minimum from 2.4deg/s to 3deg/s (+25%).
- Increased hipfire spread maximum from 6.7deg/s to 7.2deg/s (+7%).
- Increased moving hipfire spread maximum from 4.7deg/s to 5.2deg/s (+11%).
- SVA 545
- Increased hipfire spread minimum from 2.6deg/s to 3.3deg/s (+27%).
- Increased hipfire spread maximum from 7.3deg/s to 7.8deg/s (+7%).
- Increased moving hipfire spread maximum from 5.3deg/s to 5.8deg/s (+9%).
- RAM-7
- Increased hipfire spread minimum from 2.6deg/s to 3deg/s (+15%).
- MTZ-556
- Increased hipfire spread minimum from 2.6deg/s to 3.1deg/s (+19%).
- Increased hipfire spread maximum from 7deg/s to 7.4deg/s (+6%).
- Increased moving hipfire spread maximum from 5.3deg/s to 5.4deg/s (+2%).
- Holger 556
- Increased hipfire spread minimum from 2.6deg/s to 3.4deg/s (+31%).
- Increased hipfire spread maximum from 7.5deg/s to 7.8deg/s (+4%).
- Increased moving hipfire spread maximum from 5.5deg/s to 5.8deg/s (+5%).
- MCW
- Increased hipfire spread minimum from 2.6deg/s to 3.2deg/s (+23%).
- Increased moving hipfire spread maximum from 5.3deg/s to 5.6deg/s (+6%).
- DG-56
- Increased hipfire spread minimum from 2.4deg/s to 2.8deg/s (+17%).
- Increased moving hipfire spread maximum from 3.3deg/s to 5deg/s (+52%).
- Added medium damage range, 29 damage to 38.1m.
- Decreased minimum damage from 29 to 25 (-14%).
- FR 5.56
- Decreased sprint to fire time from 231ms to 216ms (-6%).
- Decreased aim down sight time from 260ms to 250ms (-4%).
- Increased aim down sight movement speed from 2.7m/s to 2.9m/s (+7%).
- Increased bullet velocity from 680m/s to 720m/s (+6%).
- 600mm FR Longbore Barrel
- Removed hipfire spread minimum benefit.
- Decreased hipfire spread penalty by 8%.
- Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 20%.
- Replaced aiming idle sway penalty with benefit.
- 435mm FR 435 Barrel
- Removed movement speed penalties.
- Removed hipfire spread penalties and benefits.
- Increased recoil control benefit by 5%.
- Added firing aim stability benefit.
- Removed bullet velocity benefit.
- Removed damage range penalty.
- Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 2%.
- Decreased aim down sight movement speed penalty by 3%.
- Removed aiming idle sway penalty.
- 395 FR Minibore Barrel
- Replaced hipfire spread minimum penalty with benefit.
- Added sprint to fire speed benefit.
- Removed aiming idle sway penalty.
- FR Sprinter Stock
- Removed tactical sprint speed benefit.
- Added aim down sight speed benefit.
- Decreased aiming idle sway penalty.
- Added flinch resistance benefit.
- Recon Stock Pad
- Removed crouch movement speed benefit.
- Added movement speed benefit.
- Replaced hipfire spread penalty with benefit.
- Added sprint to fire speed benefit.
- Removed aim down sight speed benefit.
- FR Anchor Comb
- Removed tactical sprint speed penalty.
- Decreased sprint to fire speed penalty by 3%.
- Added aiming idle sway benefit.
- FR TON-618 Comb
- Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 18%.
- Removed aiming idle sway benefit.
- Added firing aim stability benefit.
- FR Giga Comb
- Increased aim down sight speed benefit by 2%.
- Removed aim down sight movement speed penalty.
- Added flinch resistance penalty.
- RMT Rear Grip
- Increased aim down sight speed benefit by 2%.
- 45 Round Magazine
- Decreased movement speed penalties.
- Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 4%.
- 60 Round Magazine
- Decreased movement speed penalties.
- Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 7%.
- Lachmann-762 (MWII)
- Increased maximum damage range from 19.3m to 30.5m (+58%).
- Increased near-medium damage range from 37.1m to 43.2m (+16%).
- Increased medium damage range from 48m to 55.9m (+16%).
- M13C (MWII)
- Increased maximum damage range from 17.8m to 25.4m (+43%).
- Increased near-medium damage from 27 to 28 (+4%).
- Increased near-medium damage range from 33.5m to 39.4m (+17%).
- Increased leg and foot damage multipliers from 0.88x to 1x (+14%).
- SOA Subverter
- Added near-medium damage range, 33 damage to 38.1m.
- Decreased minimum damage from 33 to 26 (-21%).
- MTZ-762
- Decreased aim down sight time from 280ms to 260ms (-7%).
- JAK Thunder LMG Kit
- Decreased aim down sight time benefit by 20ms.
- FTAC Recon (MWII)
- Fire Type: Semi-Auto
- Increased minimum damage from 45 to 50 (+11%).
- Fire Type: Semi-Auto
- Fire Type: Full-Auto
- Increased upper torso, arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).
- SO-14 (MWII)
- Fire Type: Semi-Auto
- Increased maximum damage from 46 to 50 (+9%).
- Increased near-medium damage from 35 to 46 (+31%).
- Increased medium damage from 32 to 40 (+25%).
- Increased minimum damage from 30 to 38 (+27%).
- Fire Type: Semi-Auto
- Fire Type: Full-Auto
- Decreased sprint to fire time from 307ms to 261ms (-15%).
- Decreased aim down sight time from 290ms to 270ms (-7%).
- Decreased torso, arm, hand, leg, and foot damage multipliers from 0.8x to 0.74x (-8%).
- RAM-9
- Increased horizontal recoil from 16.9deg/s to 17.6deg/s (+4%).
- Increased vertical recoil from 42.9deg/s to 44.4deg/s (+3%).
- Decreased maximum damage range from 12.7m to 11.2m (-12%).
- AMR9
- Increased near-medium damage from 25 to 29 (+16%).
- Increased medium damage from 23 to 24 (+4%).
- Increased minimum damage from 21 to 22 (+5%).
- Increased lower arm and hand damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).
- HRM-9
- Increased medium damage range from 30.5m to 33m (+8%).
- WSP-9
- Decreased sprint to fire time from 110ms to 66ms (-40%).
- WSP Swarm
- Decreased maximum damage range from 6.9m to 5.6m (-19%).
- KV Broadside
- JAK Jawbreaker
- Removed aim down sight spread.
- Decreased hipfire spread penalty from 100% to 30%.
- Muzzle Attachments can now be equipped.
- JAK Jawbreaker
- Riveter
- Decreased aim down sight spread by 10%.
- .410 Gauge Ball Ammunition
- Increased aim down sight spread by 10%.
- Increased maximum damage from 33 to 37 (+12%).
- Increased near-medium damage from 26 to 33 (+27%).
- Increased medium damage from 21 to 27 (+29%).
- Increased minimum damage from 19 to 25 (+32%).
- DG-58 LSW
- Decreased horizontal recoil from 7.28deg/s to 6.35deg/s (-13%).
- Decreased vertical recoil from 52.65deg/s to 47.89deg/s (-9%).
- Increased minimum damage from 33 to 35 (+6%).
- Increased torso, arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).
- TAQ Eradicator
- Decreased sprint to fire time from 252ms to 210ms (-17%).
- Decreased aim down sight time from 340ms to 330ms (-3%).
- Holger 26
- Increased neck damage multiplier from 1.1x to 1.2x (+9%).
- MTZ Interceptor
- Decreased maximum damage range from 38.1m to 30.5m (-20%).
- MORS
- Increased aim down sight time from 560ms to 580ms (+4%).
- Decreased lower leg and foot damage multipliers from 1x to 0.95x (-5%).
- HVP Anti-Materiel Slug Ammunition
- Increased bullet velocity penalty from 15% to 20%.
- COR-45
- Increased movement speed from 5.2m/s to 5.4m/s (+4%).
- Renetti
- Increased movement speed from 5.2m/s to 5.4m/s (+4%).
- TYR
- Increased movement speed from 5.1m/s to 5.3m/s (+4%).
- WSP Stinger
- Increased movement speed from 5.7m/s to 5.9m/s (+4%).
- P890 (MWII)
- Increased movement speed from 5.2m/s to 5.3m/s (+2%).
- .50 GS (MWII)
- Increased sprint speed from 5.7m/s to 5.8m/s (+2%).
- X12 (MWII)
- Increased movement speed from 5.2m/s to 5.4m/s (+4%).
- Increased sprint speed from 6m/s to 6.1m/s (+2%).
- Basilisk (MWII)
- Increased movement speed from 5.1m/s to 5.3m/s (+4%).
- FTAC Siege (MWII)
- Increased movement speed from 5.1m/s to 5.3m/s (+4%).
- GS Magna (MWII)
- Increased sprint speed from 5.7m/s to 5.8m/s (+2%).
- 9mm Daemon (MWII)
- Increased movement speed from 5.3m/s to 5.5m/s (+4%).
- Akimbo 9mm Daemon Rear Grip
- Removed 10% movement speed penalty.
- Decreased hipfire spread minimum from 2.4deg/s to 1.7deg/s (-29%).
- Decreased hipfire spread maximum from 5.5deg/s to 5deg/s (-9%).
- Removed 26% damage penalty.
- Increased lower torso, arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1.3 (+18%).
- Gladiator
- Decreased standing lunge distance to 1.3m, matching that of the Combat Knife.
- Climbing Boots
- Removed this Perk and applied its effects to all players by default.
- Increased climbing and mantling speed. Reduces fall damage.
- Removed this Perk and applied its effects to all players by default.
- All-Terrain Boots
- Added a new Perk to the Boots category, replacing Climbing Boots.
- Significantly increased movement speed. Disables Tactical Sprint.
- Added a new Perk to the Boots category, replacing Climbing Boots.
- Running Sneakers (Boots)
- Improved sprint to fire time while using Tactical Sprint by 25%.
- Stalker Boots
- Increased strafe speed is now omnidirectional, rather than lateral.
- Added walking smoothness benefit, decreasing the bounciness of the reticle while aiming down sight.
- Commando Gloves
- Improved sprint to fire speed by 10%.
- Added the ability to cancel a reload by using Tactical Sprint.
- Assault Gloves
- Improved hipfire spread while moving by 15%.
- EMD Grenade (Tactical)
- Tracking devices are now destroyed by enemy EMP and DDoS effects.
- Decreased tracking device duration from 30s to 20s (-33%).
- Trophy System
- Decreased the total number of shots fired from 3 to 2.
Maps
Modes
Weapons & Attachments
Assault Rifles
Many FR 5.56 Attachments have been reworked to increase their appeal and the overall viability of the Weapon.
Battle Rifles
The SOA Subverter is now a 6-shot kill within the minimum damage range.
Within its maximum damage range, the FTAC Recon is now a guaranteed 3-shot kill, or 2-shot kill to the head.
Within its near-medium damage range, the FTAC Recon (full-auto) 3-shot kill with 1 to the head and 2 to the upper torso,
Within its maximum damage range, the SO-14 is now a consistent 3-shot kill.
Submachine Guns
Shotguns
Decreased spread while aiming down sight allows a more consistent 3-shot kill within the Riveter’s medium damage range.
With the Ball rounds equipped, the Riveter now performs considerably better within its 3-shot kill range.
Light Machine Guns
With the DG-58 LSW, a 4-shot kill is now possible if 2 shots hit the torso.
Marksman Rifles
Sniper Rifles
While equipped with HVP Anti-Materiel Slug Ammunition, the MORS can no longer one-shot kill to the lower leg or foot.