Best Holger 26 loadout in Modern Warfare 3: Class setup, attachment, perks
Are you interested in using the Holger 26 Light Machine Gun (LMG) in Modern Warfare 3? If yes, then we have a comprehensive loadout guide for the weapon including its attachment, perks, and other details.
Modern Warfare 3 has a wide range of weapons to pick from which offer you a variety of playstyles. Some of these weapons let you play aggressively, while others force you to play slowly with precise aim.
However, there are a few weapons that can work in a variety of situations on account of their versatility in the game. One such weapon you will come across is an LMG called Holger 26. This weapon is available as part of the default loadouts.
However, you will have to get access to the weapon eventually and level it up for the most optimal performance. Here is everything you need to know about Holger 26 in the game.
- Best Holger 26 loadout in Modern Warfare 3
- Best Holger 26 MW3 loadout: Equipment and perks
- How to unlock Holger 26 in Modern Warfare 3
- Best Holger 26 alternative in Modern Warfare 3
Best Holger 26 loadout in Modern Warfare 3
- Barrel: Ascent Lord Heavy Barrel
- Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor
- Rear Grip: LM Intruder Grip
- Stock: RB Crotalus Assault Stock
- Optic: Slate Reflector
In the loadout presented above, the two most vital components are the Ascent Lord Heavy Barrel and the LM Intruder Grip. The former increases the range up to which you can deal significant damage while reducing the recoil of the weapon. The latter increases ADS speed which makes the weapon exceptionally potent in close-range combat.
The RB Crotalus Assault Stock provides even more stability, while the HMRES Mod Suppressor ensures that you never get spotted while firing your weapon. Slate Reflector does not provide anything special, but it is one of the cleanest optics in the game.
Best Holger 26 MW3 loadout: Equipment and perks
- Vest: Infantry
- Gloves: Commando Gloves
- Boots: Stalker Boots
- Gear: EOD Padding
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Flash Grenade
- Field Equipment: Trophy System
In this loadout, Infantry vest ensures that your Tac sprint duration is enhanced, while Commando Gloves allow you to reload while you are sprinting. Stalker Boots improve your strafing and movement speed while you ADS.
EOD Padding protects you from all non-killstreak explosives, and Trophy System makes sure that you are protected against projectiles while holding a site.
How to unlock Holger 26 in Modern Warfare 3
In order to unlock Holger 26, you will to reach level 25 and get access to Armory Unlocks. Once you do that, you can activate the Holger 26 challenge which includes the completion of 5 daily challenges.
Best Holger 26 alternative in Modern Warfare 3
The best alternative to Holger 26 in Modern Warfare 3 is the MTZ-556. This weapon has a really high fire rate and is one of the best weapons at close range.
This concludes everything that we know about Holger 26 in Modern Warfare 3. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.
