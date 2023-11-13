Best Holger 26 loadout in Modern Warfare 3: Class setup, attachment, perks

Are you interested in using the Holger 26 Light Machine Gun (LMG) in Modern Warfare 3? If yes, then we have a comprehensive loadout guide for the weapon including its attachment, perks, and other details.

Modern Warfare 3 has a wide range of weapons to pick from which offer you a variety of playstyles. Some of these weapons let you play aggressively, while others force you to play slowly with precise aim.

However, there are a few weapons that can work in a variety of situations on account of their versatility in the game. One such weapon you will come across is an LMG called Holger 26. This weapon is available as part of the default loadouts.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, you will have to get access to the weapon eventually and level it up for the most optimal performance. Here is everything you need to know about Holger 26 in the game.

Content

Activision Holger 26 is an all-purpose weapon in Modern Warfare 3

Best Holger 26 loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Barrel : Ascent Lord Heavy Barrel

: Ascent Lord Heavy Barrel Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

HMRES Mod Suppressor Rear Grip: LM Intruder Grip

LM Intruder Grip Stock : RB Crotalus Assault Stock

: RB Crotalus Assault Stock Optic: Slate Reflector

In the loadout presented above, the two most vital components are the Ascent Lord Heavy Barrel and the LM Intruder Grip. The former increases the range up to which you can deal significant damage while reducing the recoil of the weapon. The latter increases ADS speed which makes the weapon exceptionally potent in close-range combat.

Article continues after ad

The RB Crotalus Assault Stock provides even more stability, while the HMRES Mod Suppressor ensures that you never get spotted while firing your weapon. Slate Reflector does not provide anything special, but it is one of the cleanest optics in the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Best Holger 26 MW3 loadout: Equipment and perks

Vest : Infantry

: Infantry Gloves : Commando Gloves

: Commando Gloves Boots : Stalker Boots

: Stalker Boots Gear : EOD Padding

: EOD Padding Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical : Flash Grenade

: Flash Grenade Field Equipment: Trophy System

In this loadout, Infantry vest ensures that your Tac sprint duration is enhanced, while Commando Gloves allow you to reload while you are sprinting. Stalker Boots improve your strafing and movement speed while you ADS.

Article continues after ad

EOD Padding protects you from all non-killstreak explosives, and Trophy System makes sure that you are protected against projectiles while holding a site.

How to unlock Holger 26 in Modern Warfare 3

In order to unlock Holger 26, you will to reach level 25 and get access to Armory Unlocks. Once you do that, you can activate the Holger 26 challenge which includes the completion of 5 daily challenges.

Best Holger 26 alternative in Modern Warfare 3

The best alternative to Holger 26 in Modern Warfare 3 is the MTZ-556. This weapon has a really high fire rate and is one of the best weapons at close range.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This concludes everything that we know about Holger 26 in Modern Warfare 3. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | All maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK | How long is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign? | Campaign mission list | How to fix packet burst | How to play MW3 Zombies in third person