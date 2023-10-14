Best SVA 545 Loadout for Modern Warfare 3: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

We’ve put together the best SVA 545 class for one of the top ARs in the Modern Warfare 3 beta. Here is everything you need to know to create the ultimate SVA 545 MW3 loadout.

Modern Warfare 3 dropped its beta on October 6, as Call of Duty fans have surged to play the highly anticipated game for themselves.

Sledgehammer Games has showcased various new and overhauled features coming to MW3 that players are able to play in the MW3 beta. These include various throwback guns and maps from the 2009 version of Modern Warfare 2.

With fans having played the game for a number of days, certain weapons have stuck out as the clear favorites for the best weapons. One of these that has risen in popularity is the SVA 545 Assault Rifle.

Here is a complete guide to making the best SVA 545 loadout in MW3, including Class setup, Attachments, and Perks.

Contents

Best SVA 545 MW3 loadout

Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

HMRES Mod Suppressor Stock: FT TAC-Elite Stock

FT TAC-Elite Stock Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Ammunition: 5.45 High Grain

5.45 High Grain Magazine: 45-Round Mag

The SVA 545 has a unique firing sequence. It fires a two-shot burst when you first fire the weapon, followed by an automatic fire rate. While this may feel odd to start with, it has proven to be a strong contender due to its high damage and fast Time-To-Kill time.

Selecting the HRMES Mod Suppresor as the Muzzle will increase the fire rate of the gun, while the suppressor will keep you hidden off the returning minimap. The addition of the FT TAC-Elite Stock and Demo-X2 Grip will help keep your shots steady to counter the increased bullet velocity.

Rounding out the gun, the 5.45 High Grain ammo will boost the damage range. This, combined with the 45-Roung Mag will allow you to easily ring out numerous rounds quickly.

SVA 545 MW3 loadout: Perks & Equipment

Modern Warfare 3 has removed the classic perk system with a new system involving using gear. Check out our complete guide on this if you need an explainer for what each gear item does.

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Scavenger

Scavenger Boots: Covert

Covert Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Battle Rage

Battle Rage Field Equipment: Trophy System

How to unlock the SVA 545 in Modern Warfare 3

Players can unlock the SVA 545 by reaching Level 18 in the Modern Warfare 3 beta.

That’s everything we know about the SVA 545. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our MW3 coverage.