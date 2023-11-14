Best WSP Stinger MW3 loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

If you want a powerful secondary weapon without needing to equip a Gunner Vest, look no further than the WSP Stinger. Here is everything you need to know about the unique sidearm in MW3.

Most of the time you never pull out a sidearm in MW3 unless your primary weapon runs out of ammo. Warzone 2 changed the perception of pistols by making it so players could only use sidearms while swimming underwater.

Unfortunately, community members blasted the design choice and wanted an option to use primary weapons. Sledgehammer Games offered a compromise for MW3’s iteration of Warzone, by automatically giving players a pistol while swimming, even if they didn’t have one equipped.

Modern Warfare 3 doesn’t have water in multiplayer, so the devs needed to find another way to make pistols attractive, and that’s where the WSP Stinger comes in, as the weapon resembles an SMG much more than your run-of-the-mill pistol.

Best WSP Stinger MW3 loadout

Barrel: Noxtious Short Compensator

Noxtious Short Compensator Ammunition: 9mm High Grain

9mm High Grain Magazine: 32 Round Mag

32 Round Mag Rear Grip: Marauder Grip

Marauder Grip Stock: WSP Factory Stock

Our loadout attempts to make the WSP Stinger perform as close to an SMG as possible. Most attachments here help with gun kick and recoil control. And it’s essential to use a larger magazine, as the Stingers base mag is nowhere close to being big enough to compete in matches.

It’s impossible to make the WSP Stinger outclass other SMGs, but this weapon at least provides the luxury of not needing to waste an equipment slot on Gunner.

WSP Stinger MW3 loadout: Perks & Equipment

Modern Warfare 3 removes the traditional perk system in favor of using gear. Check out our full guide if you need an explainer of what each gear item does.

Given the gun’s excellent performance in short-range engagements, you’ll want to gear up to complement those strengths.

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Battle Rage

How to unlock the WSP Stinger in Modern Warfare 3

The WSP Stinger is acquired as an Armory Unlock, first accessible after reaching Level 25. Once activated in the armory, you are required to complete 3 Daily Challenges. Alternatively, successfully extracting with a Sidewinder in Zombies will also unlock the weapon.

Best WSP Stinger alternative in Modern Warfare 3

The WSP Stinger has a similar TTK speed to other SMGs at 386ms. But the Rennetti is widely regarded as the best sidearm in MW3 for a more traditional pistol that still offers semi-automatic fire.

That's all for our WSP Stinger loadout in Modern Warfare 3.

