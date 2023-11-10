Best Riveter loadout in Modern Warfare 3: Class setup, attachments, perks

Are you looking to use the Riveter shotgun in Modern Warfare 3? We have got you covered with a loadout guide for this weapon including its attachments and perks.

Riverter is a fully automatic shotgun in Modern Warfare 3. The weapon looks like an assault rifle, but it shoots pellets instead of bullets. This weapon is very good in short maps where you can run and gun while dropping your enemies like flies with this shotgun.

Therefore, if you are willing to use the Riverter in this game, we have got you covered. The following guide consists of all the information you need in case you are unsure about the attachments you need to make this weapon useful in combat.

Activision Riveter Shotgun is extremely powerful in Modern Warfare 3

Best Riveter loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Barrel : Pneumatic Integrated Suppressor

: Pneumatic Integrated Suppressor Stock : DAV15 Light Tactical Stock

: DAV15 Light Tactical Stock Rear Grip : Xten Grip

: Xten Grip Ammunition : 410 Gauge Ball

: 410 Gauge Ball Magazine: 30 Round Grip

The key to this build is the Pneumatic Integrated Suppressor. This particular attachment increases the range and bullet velocity of the pellets. Additionally, it also keeps you off the minimap.

Riveter MW3 loadout: Perks and equipment

The perks and equipment you need to use alongside the Riveter in MW3 are:

Vest : Infantry

: Infantry Gloves : Commando

: Commando Boots : Covert

: Covert Gear : Ghost T/V Camo

: Ghost T/V Camo Tactical : Stun Grenade

: Stun Grenade Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Field Upgrade: Heartbeat Sensor

How to unlock Riveter in Modern Warfare 3?

You can unlock the Riveter either by purchasing the Vault Edition or reaching level 25 in Modern Warfare 3.

This concludes all you need to know about Riveter in Modern Warfare 3. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of the other guides at Dexerto.

