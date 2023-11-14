Best MCW 6.8 loadout in Modern Warfare 3: Class setup, attachment, perks

Are you looking to pick up the MCW 6.8 marksman rifle in Modern Warfare 3? Here is everything you need to know about the weapon including the class setups, attachment, and perks.

Marksman rifles are not very popular in Modern Warfare 3, especially in a meta dominated by Assault Rifles. However, there is one marksman rifle that has the ability to match some of the strongest weapons in the game.

This weapon is the MCW 6.8 which is known for its damage, stability, and reliability. Therefore, if you are looking to pick up the MCW 6.8, we have got you covered.

Article continues after ad

The following few sections include a comprehensive loadout guide for the MCW 6.8.

Article continues after ad

Content

Best MCW 6.8 loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Optic : MK .23 Reflector

: MK .23 Reflector Barrel: Kimura Silentshot Integral

Kimura Silentshot Integral Underbarrel : FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip Magazine : 30 Round Mag

: 30 Round Mag Rear Grip: RB Rapidstrike Grip

In this build, one of the most essential attachments to consider is the Kimura Silentshot Integral. This attachment ensures that you will never get detected while firing your weapon. Therefore, the chances of getting flanked by enemies while holding a site are reduced significantly.

The FTAC SP-10 Angle Grip improves the recoil control of the weapon, while the RB Rapidstrike Grip increases Flinch Resistance by a significant amount. The 30 Round Mag helps make this DMR more consistent as you won’t get as punished for missing shots.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Activision MCW 6.8 is the best Marksman rifle in Modern Warfare 3

MCW 6.8 MW3 loadout: Perks and equipment

Vest : Engineer Vest

: Engineer Vest Gloves : Marksman Gloves

: Marksman Gloves Boots : Stalker Boots

: Stalker Boots Gear : EOD Padding

: EOD Padding Gear : Mission Control Comlink

: Mission Control Comlink Field Upgrade : Comm Scrambler

: Comm Scrambler Tactical: Scatter Mine

In this setup, the Engineer Vest provides an additional Gear slot and also recharges the Field Upgrade faster. Marksman Gloves synergize well with the weapon reducing its substantial flinch, while Stalker boots increase ADS speed letting you play more aggressively.

Article continues after ad

EOD Padding protects you from non-killstreak explosives which can save you life while Mission Control Comlink reduces the cost of killstreaks. Lastly, Scatter Mine protects an area you holding down with your marksman rifle and provides additional intel.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock MCW 6.8 in Modern Warfare 3

MCW 6.8 can be unlocked as part of the Armory Unlock challenges, unlocked after reaching level 25. You need to activate the challenge and complete 5 Daily Challenges to unlock the marksman rifle.

Best alternative to MCW 6.8 in Modern Warfare 3

If you are looking for an alternative to MCW 6.8 in Modern Warfare 3, you can go for the KVD Enforcer. This weapon is easy to use and provides both stability and damage comparable to the MCW 6.8.

Article continues after ad

This concludes everything that you need to know about the MCW 6.8 in Modern Warfare 3. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | All maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK | How long is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign? | Campaign mission list | How to fix packet burst | How to play MW3 Zombies in third person